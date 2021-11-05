Music

Review: David Beck’s Tejano Weekend

Vol. 2

By Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 5, 2021


David Beck is an admittedly unlikely champion for Tejano music, yet the former Sons of Fathers and Blue Healer founding frontman has unlocked an intoxicating inspiration. His creamy sweet tenor melts across the heavy rhythms, pining love with an almost indie-pop appeal and swooning conjunto croon. The quintet rolls tight, Beck's upright bass thumping and Dees Stribling's percussion rollicking to John Saucedo's guitar and Peter Huysman's keys, all sliced deliciously by David Herrera's accordion. Sophomore LP also recruits accordion legend David Lee Garza on opener "Deal of a Lifetime" and a cover of Sunny & the Sunliners' soulful "Put Me in Jail," the latter highlighting the band's suave knack for spiking familiar American tunes into Tejano mixes. Likewise, Billy Joe Shaver's "Live Forever" slides easily behind the steady beat, and although Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" can't compete with the country original, it's a tender take that spotlights Beck's effortlessly smooth range. Elsewhere, "No Liquor Strong Enough" weeps beautifully into soft strings, Saucedo punches "I Rush In (Just Like a Fool)" with a surprising guitar burst against the horn swagger, and "Shouting Your Name" quakes heartbreak on Herrera's trembling accordion. DBTW thrills in swinging on the heavy emotion that the style unrolls, but the biggest delight may be the crossover potential that aligns Tejano more directly with Americana and country.

