Music

ACL Interview: The Broad, Brilliant, Beautiful Musical Universe of Jon Batiste

"We take you on a journey through Black American music history, ragtime to trap."

By Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Oct. 8, 2021


Batiste at his ACL Live taping in July (Photo by Gary Miller)

This July, on break from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as its house band leader, Jon Batiste jetted here to tape Austin City Limits. Airing on Oct. 16 during the local PBS concert constant’s 47th season, the New Orleans legacy staged a roots ceremony inside ACL Live at the Moody Theater, compressing his entire state’s musical universe into a contemporary revue reminiscent of Prince, Pharrell Williams, and Stevie Wonder. Double drums, dual guitar leads, three harmony sirens, and Batiste manning a boxy Bo Diddley guitar, alto sax, and main instrument the piano cast the same spell as genre forefathers dating back to the beginning of R&B.

“MAN OHHHHH MANNNN,” he recalled of the occasion via email. “What a time! Man, the energy was unbelievable. When I think of the show, I imagine it as a call back to the essence of old school entertainment. We embraced the spirits of our ancestors: Fats Domino, Ray Charles, Allen Toussaint, Bo Diddley, and Chuck Berry, to name a few.

“[Our presentation] is rooted in Black culture honoring the Southern Black experience, from singing and dancing to fashion. We take you on a journey through Black American music history, ragtime to trap. It’s so free!

“[That ACL show] is a must-watch. People were hollering!”

So will you, whether watching it on television or live one-time-only at ACL Fest. Both pivot on January’s We Are for jazz giant Verve, an LP born of its anthemic title song, a Black Lives Matter moment as ascendant as the 5th Dimension’s “Age of Aquarius.” James Brown tickling “Tell the Truth,” Neville Brothers voodoo in Bayou lament “Cry,” and “I Need You,” skipping a doo-wop vocal atop trademark Toussaint pop and a soft rap ready-made for PBS, signal a new superstar alongside Texan Leon Bridges.

“I spent some time in Texas following Hurricane Katrina,” writes Batiste, scion of a Crescent City jazz institution. “My audition for Juilliard was over the phone on a hotel lobby piano. They heard me over the phone because I couldn’t be there in person.

“I flew from Texas to New York with only the clothes I had taken from our house to flee from Katrina. [Later,] Texas became home for my family for some time and, in fact, some relatives have been there since. Many of my closest friends and inspired musical collaborations came from Texas: Gary Clark Jr., Roy Hargrove, and Leon Bridges.”

Sunday, 7:30pm, T-Mobile stage

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Jon Batiste
ACL Fest 2014 Interviews
Jon Batiste & Stay Human
2:15pm, Sculpture stage

Thomas Fawcett, Oct. 3, 2014

More by Raoul Hernandez
Austin Music: What We're Listening to This Week
Austin Music: What We're Listening to This Week
Hovvdy, Cherubs, Hoody Rap, a Tribute to Walter Hyatt, and more recommended sounds

Oct. 8, 2021

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Blue Öyster Cult, Mannequin Pussy, Guthrie Girls, and more shows to see

Oct. 8, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jon Batiste, Stephen Colbert, ACL Fest 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Sonya Jevette
music livestream
Crooner Coffee Hour w/ Lex Land music livestream
Torres, Primo the Alien, J.R. Bohannon at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Sudden Deaf, Veronica Peach & the Thigh Highs at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Widespread Panic
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  