"Space Girl" Singer Frances Forever Wants to Bring "Basement Vibes" to ACL Fest

When the world was at a stand still, the public turned to nature, sleep, and their phones for entertainment. In the depths of TikTok, Frances Forever’s “Space Girl” became a viral sensation and threw the indie-pop star, otherwise known as Frances Garrett, center stage. Having just released their debut EP earlier this year with Paranoia Party, the Massachusetts-based artist pulls inspiration from their own life to connect with listeners, even if that means some of their words may never make it to a crowd.

“When I perform my music live, I remember, ‘Oh, I wrote this after having a panic attack, and now all these people are hearing it,’” the singer admits. “But it feels good when people can resonate with it. I really resonate with music that’s incredibly personal, too. It’s comforting to know that people are finding their own comfort in my music.”

Joining Mom + Pop Music and reaching the turning point of their career when the thought of live music wasn’t even fathomable meant the 22-year-old didn’t have many opportunities to perform for large audiences before the shutdown. Even now, as streams rack up and social media interactions with the artist surge, Garrett’s still adjusting to life in the spotlight.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, ‘I’ll get work done.’ And then I didn’t end up doing much music at all, it was too hard to function. Once I signed to the label, it’s like, ‘Okay, this is going to happen.’ At that point, it was easier to figure out how to be a musician in pandemic times, but it was really weird to not be able to see everyone that’s listening to my music besides on social media.

“I actually had my first performance back in Missouri at Missouri State. A bunch of people were there, and they all knew me. It’s so strange to go to places and have people know me and my music and sing along.”

One moment Garrett was playing an acoustic set to a small group in a basement; now, they’re being asked to play at one of Austin’s largest events. A daunting thought to say the least, the indie songwriter is prepped and “insanely excited.”

“I haven’t been on many stages yet, it hasn’t really sunk in. Once I get [to ACL] I don’t know how I’m going to function,” they laugh. “How do I command and control a huge stage? It’ll be fun. Hopefully, it’ll have basement vibes, but outside.”