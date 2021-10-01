Music

ACL Fest Artist Spotlight: The Backseat Lovers

Utah rock foursome spills suburban frustration seasoned with surf tones

By Doug Freeman, Fri., Oct. 1, 2021


Courtesy of Mick Management

The magic of the Backseat Lovers spools in a classic formula, building from a warm and inviting charm that torques into unbridled explosiveness. Yet the young Provo, Utah, quartet adds their own twist, seasoned in the touches of surf and jazz guitar tones from Jonas Swanson that fold into their indie-pop edge.

The band's 2019 debut LP, When We Were Friends, broils slowly, Josh Harmon's vocals spilling languidly with a disaffected slacker air before inevitably breaking like Cage the Elephant. It's a tension that wrings Gen Z teenage malaise of enervated daydreams purged with the restlessness and drama of guitar-swept escape.

"She said I've got nothing to do and neither do you/ There's a place down the road where we can waste the whole afternoon," Harmon moans on breakout single "Kilby Girl" before spiraling into the shouted chorus of, "I overheard that she was 19 with a fake ID and a nose ring/ Those kind of girls tend to know things better than I do."

Suburban frustration rips throughout the album, from the backyard parties of "Pool House" to the dreamy pining of "Olivia," while most recent single "Heavy" teases their upcoming sophomore release with a hazy, Mac DeMarco smoked-out charm reeling into a wail of Weezer angst.

Friday, 3:15pm, T-Mobile stage

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Doug Freeman
Listen to This: Kelley Mickwee goes “Boomtown To Bust”
Listen to This: Kelley Mickwee goes “Boomtown To Bust”
Single commences a series of duets with Dan Dyer

Sept. 29, 2021

Review Tony Kamel, <i>Back Down Home</i>
Review Tony Kamel, Back Down Home
Wood & Wire frontman leans into reflective ballads and rollicking Gulf Coast sounds on solo album

Sept. 24, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ACL Fest 2021, The Backseat Lovers

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Peterson Brothers at Paramount Theatre
Kris Schultz Live From the Corner (of Her Apartment) music livestream
Synthy & Chatty w/ Todd V. Wolfson music livestream
Live! ... From the Basilrosa at Online via Facebook Live
El Combo Oscuro
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  