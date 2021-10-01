Music

ACL Fest Artist Spotlight: Claud

Phoebe Bridgers-approved alternative indie-pop artist handles heavy topics

By Alyssa Quiles, Fri., Oct. 1, 2021


Photo by Jeremy Reynoso

Originally making their debut in 2018 as half of duo Toast alongside Josh Mehling, Claud Mintz introduced themselves to the music scene surrounded in echoes and relaxing reverb. Later going solo for the release of 2019's "Wish You Were Gay," Mintz drew the attention of Phoebe Bridgers. After several chats, the Brooklyn-based musician became the first signing to the "Motion Sickness" singer's new label, Saddest Factory Records. With the release of February full-length debut Super Monster, the 22-year-old delivered lo-fi beats accompanied by delectable harmonies and powerful lyrics.

Throughout the album, Mintz jumps between themes of loneliness, anger, and self-reflection set to spacey, atmospheric rhythms. No topic is too delicate to handle as the vocalist gently entrances listeners with mature words of understanding ("Ana" ft. Nick Hakim) and empowers others to take back control of the words that are meant to hurt them ("That's Mr. Bitch to You" ft. Melanie Faye). Influenced by Nineties alt-rock and Aughts pop and inspired by their own love and heartbreak, the Syracuse University alum transports their audience to realms infused with sanguine cadences paired with easygoing instrumentation. Though young by numerical standards, Mintz carries an ancient soul in a heart that holds an abundance of empathy and curiosity.

Friday, 1:45pm, VRBO stage

