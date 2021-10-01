Music

ACL Fest Artist Spotlight: Channel Tres

House music producer/vocalist has the power to make you move

By Christina Garcia, Fri., Oct. 1, 2021


Photo by Devyn Galindo

Channel Tres' sexy, laid-back stylings over his own raw-edged productions echo Detroit deep house producers/DJs Moodymann and Omar S. for Austin heads. Tres' voice calls to mind a little of the late local house music icon J.A.M.O.N., "Godfather of Austin House," who was similarly blessed with a tone of gold.

"The cool thing about doing house music and doing vocals is you just say some cool shit," Tres said to Output, but the comment belies some of the deeper emotions he shared on 2020 EP i can't go outside and singles like "Black Moses" and "Sexy Black Timberlake," which deal with the Black experience in many facets.

Born Sheldon Young, Tres' easy studio chops led him to gigs touring with Robyn, Vince Staples, and Thundercat. He's also collaborated with Tinashe, James Blake, and JPEGMAFIA, while Tyler, the Creator chose him as his first officially sanctioned remixer. All this since 2018, when his first releases were pushed by Yaeji and Shamir's early label, Godmode.

"Controller," 2018's dance floor burner, is a house tune about Tres' power to make people move, one he makes good on. The Compton-proud producer has DJ'd for Resident Advisor's series, as well as for Mixmag and Beatport, though he's a more reluctant DJ than live performer. In a rolled back beanie, mic in hand, singing live, Tres seems especially at home.

Sunday, 5:30pm, VBRO stage

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Christina Garcia
Khruangbin Hurls Cows and Curates Vibes at Stubb's
Khruangbin Hurls Cows and Curates Vibes at Stubb's
Night two of sold-out run soothes millennial anxiety disorder

Sept. 17, 2021

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Paul Cauthen, Bun B, Diplo, Vrywvy, and more recommended shows

Sept. 3, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ACL Fest 2021, Channel Tres

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Peterson Brothers at Paramount Theatre
Kris Schultz Live From the Corner (of Her Apartment) music livestream
Synthy & Chatty w/ Todd V. Wolfson music livestream
Live! ... From the Basilrosa at Online via Facebook Live
El Combo Oscuro
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  