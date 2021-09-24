Music

Review: TC Superstar, As Seen on TV

Toxic media consumption and deflated millennial aspirations inform synth-pop troupe’s third LP

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Sept. 24, 2021

Review: TC Superstar, <i>As Seen on TV</i>

As TC Superstar's previous LP followed will-they-won't-they high school sweethearts, the Austin music/dance group's third album takes on a concept similarly steeped in American myth: the television. A Broadway-ready keyboard slide draws the curtains for self-referential opener "Always a Feeling." Vocalist/bandleader Connor McCampbell starts: "Superstar wakes up and turns on the TV." Exuberant group vocals and a chipper pace move the sometimes chilly synthwave into brighter, warmer, Seventies pop/rock territory.

In 2019, "Dana Be Mine" proved the project's capacity for songwriting hypnosis sans onstage dancers. As Seen on TV leaves no doubt on a front-loaded run, beginning with the wiry six-string staccato of "Waste My Time." The standout dazzles like Talking Heads under McCampbell's deep tone, continuing theatrical flair akin to the Lemon Twigs. In an album shimmying around the toxicity of media consumption, the clever take on phone addiction precedes a catchy listing of deflated millennial aspirations on "Be Like You." A 401(k), eye exam, and oil change are just out of reach, as are the pure joys of pre-streaming cable (on "Nothing to Believe In").

McCampbell's best satirizing sticks to his own generation's nostalgic desire for consumer comforts. In the album's downtempo second half, multi-character concepts wind semi-convoluted around past-gen corner office dreams. Side B's best moments abandon TV themes, following a devoted couple enduring the husband's terminal illness ("With You"). Bold swings – whether choreographic gestures, album concepts, or color schemes – serve TC Superstar well.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More TC Superstar
Texas Platters
TC Superstar
R&D (Record Review)

Libby Webster, June 28, 2019

Playback – Lords of the Dance: TC Superstar
Playback – Lords of the Dance: TC Superstar
TC Superstar promotes body movement, Dallas Acid get blissed with Laraaji, a black metal binge, and Trouble in the Streets breaks rules

Kevin Curtin, Sept. 28, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
Faster Than Sound: The Fall Music We Always Talked About
Faster Than Sound: The Fall Music We Always Talked About
Music columnist returns to two major venues and a new one

Sept. 24, 2021

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Mélat, Ramsay Midwood, Quinn XCII, Tomás Ramírez, Hotmom, and Dawa's 2 Year Anniversary

Sept. 24, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

TC Superstar

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Mélat
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Patrice Pike
music livestream
I Am Kawehi
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  