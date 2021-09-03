Music

We Asked Writers to Review Bands They’d Never Seen Before at Hot Summer Nights

Going into the unknown with TV's Daniel, xBValentine, Holy Death Trio, Frederico7, and Los Kurados

Reviewed by Kevin Curtin, Rachel Rascoe, David Brendan Hall, and Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Sept. 3, 2021


TV’s Daniel at Cheer Up Charlies on Friday (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

TV’s Daniel

TV's Daniel is a meaningful artist, a giving person, a talent who we are lucky to be in the presence of ... or so he'll tell you.

"I always outdo myself," he bragged to the audience at Cheer Up Charlies on Friday night. "Because just when you think it can't get any better, it gets better and better and better."

It's an over-the-top schtick: this conceited, pompous entertainer in a burgundy suit whose self-aggrandizing rants resemble Andy Kaufman doing intergender wrestling promos. Pure character invention, perhaps, or commentary on the puffed-up pretentiousness of musicians.

"What a prophetic man I am!" he gloated ahead of prescient 2019 single "Maybe We'll All Die," a mid-tempo power-pop cut well handled by his backing quartet including bassist Lisa Alley (the Well) and guitarist Jason Smith (ex-OBN IIIs). TVD, actually prolific singer/instrumentalist Daniel Fried (Bad Sports, Wax Museums), exuded a punk presence, wrapping a mic cable around his neck while dancing on a speaker for "Life of Crime" and striking a classic pose for the anthemic "Another Time."

The material's solid, though sometimes the in-song vocal delivery seemed muted in comparison to his amusing ranting.

Before closing with the intense "Human Error," which felt akin to the modern UK post-punk scene's output, the frontman didn't engage in the customary stick-around-for-the-next-band civility, instead telling attendees "You all have to go home and Google photos of me." – Kevin Curtin

xBValentine


xBValenine at Mohawk on Saturday (Photo by Jana Birchum)

After the full-band creative displays of hometowners Blakchyl and Bomani Ray Barton, Dallas-based xBValentine pivoted to showcase energy with a backing track and industry intrigue. While it wasn't the most memorable set of Mohawk's Saturday evening hip-hop bill, consistency and a polished presentation of personal narrative may go far where she's headed. Since signing with longtime DFW booker/manager Smooth Vega in March, their game plan has matched the subtle, downcast pop-R&B vocalist with legacy rap acts like Baby Bash (remember "Suga Suga"?) and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony on new singles.

"I've been doing this since I was 15 years old – I'm currently 24, going hard," the Georgetown native shared onstage, introducing a new track featuring Houston legend Paul Wall, out tomorrow.

Continuing a penchant for short, oscillating hooks over lightly sweetened trap production, her latest hinges on the very contemporary adjective of low-key (rhymes with lonely, trophies). Bite-sized melodic ear worming – which would have been nice to hear xBValentine belt rather than just accent live – helped "Vibe With You" gain notice on TikTok as a queer love song. The poised emcee asked for stage lights down and phone lights up for her finale, adding: "This is the first song I wrote putting myself out there as an LGBTQ artist. I wrote this for us, because I know how hard it is." – Rachel Rascoe

Holy Death Trio


Holy Death Trio (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Kudos to the genius who booked a band called Holy Death Trio for a midnight slot at Valhalla. It proved auspicious that the boisterous unit ushered Hot Summer Nights through the Sabbath in a space named for Norse mythology's afterlife haven for fallen warriors.

Themes of doom permeated both storyline and sonics, but the six-song set signaled new life for the metal upstarts. Unreleased cut "Gotta Give" delivered the initial jolt with riffs reminiscent of classic Ozzy – cacophonous, yet catchy – and the following thrash-infused march of "White Betty" built to the canter of "The Killer."

"I don't need no weapons, I'll just use my hands," sang guitarist John P. Rosales on that tune, before shifting to a punk roar: "I ain't got no heart, just rock and roll!" He demonstrated all that by expounding on the song's blues stomp while careening through the crowd, never missing a note even as he planted a kiss on his partner.

Drummer Trey Alfaro's double pedal pummeling and Jonathan Gibson's sludgy bass barrage brought closer "Black Wave" crashing ashore, a fitting finale for a band poised to ride the tide of upcoming debut album Introducing ..., handpicked by long-time Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko for California imprint Ripple Music. – David Brendan Hall

Frederico7 and Los Kurados


Frederico7 and Los Kurados (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Reeking of kush and endtimes, Sunday night on Sixth Street also bristled Latin American omnipresence. Past the black ops security armed from Afghanistan and a military-grade pat down, Mala Vida throbbed hundreds on its Waller Creek patio vibing to a Southern Continental beat bacchanalia and throwing down on tacos, tequila, and Modelo. Masks, pandemic – nah.

Inside, crowded by the men's john, local Portuguese/Spanish speakers Frederico7 fought cross-current DJ algorithms and Patrón inebriation valiantly, injecting frontman Frederico Geib's Brazilian ebb into fourpart, two-guitar soul rock. "Premature waxploitation!" he yelped simpatico when the house PA tore party music through one song. Dirty Sixth, alive and ... well?

Sheer safe haven, Flamingo Cantina just up the block flexed no less rock Latinate, but chill, safe, distanced. Los Kurados skank such concepts into the ground musically, the two-horn septet and luchador mask throwing raw ska accelerant on the couple dozen delighters present during the witching hour – harder and faster, like a proto-garage Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. Name your spot: Mexico City, Monterrey, Austin.

Secret Mexican handshake, "Sergio el Bailador" felt secure in their MC chant rock and dub. Blissfully, Flamingo Cantina also felt secure, preserved, undamaged. In the ruins, the temple's intact. – Raoul Hernandez

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Faster Than Sound: SXSW Online Offered Lots to Look Forward To
SXSW Online Offered Lots to Look Forward To
Virtual festival forecasts incoming local debuts and tentative fall touring.

Rachel Rascoe, March 26, 2021

Faster Than Sound: Virtual ACL Music Fest Keeps Flags Flying
Virtual ACL Music Fest Keeps Flags Flying
Nostalgic livestream and rising Austin talent fundraise for the Austin Parks Foundation.

Rachel Rascoe, Oct. 16, 2020

More by Kevin Curtin
Austin Music: What We're Listening to This Week
Austin Music: What We're Listening to This Week
Abhi the Nomad, Animals on TV, Susannah Joffe, Nané, and more recommended tunes

Sept. 3, 2021

The Reporting Life
The Reporting Life
Oh, the places you'll go

Sept. 3, 2021

More by Rachel Rascoe
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Paul Cauthen, Bun B, Diplo, Vrywvy, and more recommended shows

Sept. 3, 2021

BlackDenim Records Teases Local Competition for 100K Artist Contract
BlackDenim Records Teases Local Competition for 100K Artist Contract
Open submissions and showcase to launch in 2022

Sept. 1, 2021

More by David Brendan Hall
One in a Crowd: AFS Cinema
One in a Crowd: AFS Cinema
Let's get the lights back on for the Next Picture Show

May 21, 2021

Kings & Queens Jamaican Cuisine Is on a Mission to Make the World Better With Food
Kings & Queens Jamaican Cuisine Is on a Mission to Make the World Better With Food
Food is love at this Pflugerville eatery

Feb. 26, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

TV's Daniel, xBValentine, Holy Death Trio, Frederico7, Los Kurados, Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies, Valhalla, Flamingo Cantina, Mala Vida, Frederico Geib, Lisa Alley, Jason Smith

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Candler Wilkinson
at Long Play Lounge East
Patrice Pike
music livestream
Fuzz & Friends
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  