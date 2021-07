Ladi Earth Follows Her "Pussy Intuition"

Ladi Earth previously graced these pages for once soundtracking Netflix's Russian Doll and engaging Austin City Limits 2019. The new "Mommi Earth" celebrated her first Mother's Day with the debut of softly commanding track "Pussy Intuition," a tribute to motherly influences everywhere. Known for organically inclined, alluringly minimalist raps with an ASMR quality, the velvety vocalist launches with an announcement: "Back on my whisper shit." Then she giggles over twinkly keyboard flourishes. Most of the following lyrics, like the accompanying new video premiered last week, are delightfully not safe for work.

Set in a dim-lit Garden of Eden, Ladi Earth and friends harvest sparkly, suggestive-looking produce. After snacking on the forbidden fruit, dancers Ashley Pickney, Baldie Loxx, Jupiter, KD Kinetic, and Leah Bouvíer fall into a self- described "fairy gang party," and jewels and lingerie abound. Continuing the dreamy journey, the lead eases into a mellow, murmured interlude of Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean," complete with choreography inspired by her drill team days. The soloist co-directed with Austin team Virgo House. Expect waves in the video world from the combined forces of Jinni J., Urzulka, and Jenni Kaye (Hyperreal Film Club) – who launched in March with visuals for Flock of Dimes' Sub Pop song "One More Hour."– Rachel Rascoe

Danilo's All I Want EP

Delicate and pleading, Danilo Riggs' timbre soars to a dewy-eyed serenade in the title song off his EP All I Want. Clocking in at a brief 18 minutes, his debut glistens with a sleek pop gloss production that seduces with emotional immediacy. While the honeymoon lyricism veers toward pillow-talk platitudes, the Brazilian compensates with masterful delivery and impressive chops. An exposé of his vocal control, "So In Love," ascends his sweet tenor to a slinky and soft falsetto that quavers between heady runs and soft lullabies. Swelling electronics unfurl throughout the EP, nodding toward Eighties synthwave sensibilities as high-octane synthesizers rev down highway "Bringing It Back," and metallic strings bounce in R&B funk burner "More Than Friends." – Alejandra Ramirez

Aaron Stephens Gets "Ready"

Austin guitarist Aaron Stephens is "Ready" for this confusing new world in a recent high-energy single. A total one-eighty from the mellow, laid-back production and stripped-down vocals of his latest EP, "Ready" is a reentry into the bluesy sound he hails from. The hearty percussion and classic guitar licks give toe-tapping substance to meaty lyrics that soar in his gorgeous voice: "The world outside scares me, I can't stand the news/ It's not worth sharing, unless it brings the views." I said it before – Stephens is best when sticking to his soulful roots, and "Ready" is miles above the halfhearted John Mayer vibes of his last EP. – Clara Wang

Plum Wooer's New LP Plume Ruiner

"Keep it light," poet August Smith briefly reminds himself on Plum Wooer's Plume Ruiner – a testament to the experimental debut's ability to not take itself too seriously. Smith's instrumentation jumps from rocksteady basslines to danceable synth-pop to bongo grooves, himself melding a dull drone with Beach Boys harmonies and post-punk vocal stretch. Ruminations on the stinging unknowns of human existence and Smith's self-destructive habits melt into celebratory cynicism amid conversational interludes and witty rhymes. While diverse sonics make for a slightly disjointed experience, gooey synths and Smith's playful demeanor form two consistencies that feel like gliding through another world, one drenched in blissful self-awareness. – Laiken Neumann

Trace of Lime, "Haunted House"

As the indie grunge quartet once sang, "Fuck your tradition!" In full Trace of Lime fashion, their latest bound-to-be-a-hit "Haunted House" kicks off the Friday weekly song releases for the rock & roll fantasy's fourth collection, Control. Including year-old killer "Creature of Habit" and the resurrection of 2019 creations "Business" and "Of Gods and Goddesses," the punk monsters continuously mesh numbing electric riffs with subtly obvious lyrics, masking life's hardships with head-banging rhythms. Sure to be a fright, "Haunted House" prepares us for seven weeks of spine-chilling deliveries. – Morgan-Taylor Thomas

Semihelix, "Recoil"

Dream-pop trio Semihelix jangles with a beachy breeze on "Recoil," the second single from their upcoming Mariel Recording Company debut. "I am going down/ I am coming around," resounds Geannie Friedman's siren song, a cycle of long, ethereal notes. A foreboding statement, yes, but her Thurston Moore strums and Valdemar Barrera's snappy drums enliven the track. Combined with the stop-motion ladybugs of Via Nuon's accompanying music video, the song offers summertime brightness in four minutes. Catch the real thing Saturday night, when the band opens for Moving Panoramas and Christian Bland & the Revelators at Native Hostel. Guitar twinkle guaranteed. – Carys Anderson