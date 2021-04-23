Music

Amigo the Devil Album Review

Born Against (Liars Club/Regime Music Group)

By Michael Toland, Fri., April 23, 2021

Amigo the Devil Album Review

Singer-songwriters sprout like wildflowers in Texas, but none comparable to Amigo the Devil. On sophomore full-length Born Against, Danny Kiranos puts on the masks of a series of storytellers – some introspective, some romantic, some angry, some just plain crazed. Like Ed Hamell if he'd grown up in East Austin, he presents a tense situation in "Murder at the Bingo Hall" that becomes both bizarrely groovy and darkly hilarious. The boozy march "Quiet as a Rat" drags in what sounds like a Salvation Army band to point angry fingers at God, while rollicking banjo folk tune "24K Casket" pumps irreverence into the fear of death. Not everything parses out in measured distance, however, as spaghetti Western ballad "Different Anymore," the Scott Walker-esque "Another Man's Grave," and the stark "Letter From Death Row" pack pure emotional punch. While Kiranos relies on his acoustic guitar and soaring vocal grit, he surrounds himself with a bleary combo of widescreen arrangements and homegrown sound effects that pull him back from the brink of affectation. As much Tom Waits as Roy Orbison, both Amigo the Devil and Born Against expertly navigate the twisted path between a metaphorical heart on a sleeve and real live beating one bloodying up his flannel.

****



A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Michael Toland
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
What we’re listening to

April 9, 2021

Essential Andre Hayward Recordings
Essential Andre Hayward Recordings
Letting the jazz trombonist's sound speak for itself

April 2, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Amigo the Devil

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Blue Monday w/ Oscar Ornelas music livestream
Bob Appel
music livestream
Jesse Stratton Band
at Armadillo Den
Bret Graham
at Gruene Hall
W.C. Clark
at Hays City Store
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  