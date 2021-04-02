Essential Andre Hayward Recordings

Roy Hargrove Quintet

Hayward doesn't solo on his recording debut, but he's integral to the three-part harmony powering the sublime melody.

The Swing Association

Only available in ones and zeros, "Dre's Blues" boasts an easy swing and a snappy 'bone solo that could come from 1947 as easily as 1997.

SF Jazz Collective

Backed by an all-star lineup including vibist Bobby Hutcherson, Hayward produces a knotty bopper with a rowdy solo.

SF Jazz Collective

Hayward's second contribution to the Collective is a marvel of ensemble arrangement and in-the-pocket improvisation.

Andre Hayward / Chris Jones "Way Back Home," Way Back Home (2018)

The title track of Hayward's first album as headliner, with Austin bassist Chris Jones, boasts a supremely melodic riff and a diabolically swinging rhythm.

<a href="https://andrehayward.bandcamp.com/album/way-back-home">Way Back Home by Andre Hayward & Chris Jones</a>