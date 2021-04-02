Music

Essential Andre Hayward Recordings

Letting the jazz trombonist's sound speak for itself

By Michael Toland, Fri., April 2, 2021

Roy Hargrove Quintet

"For Rockelle," Of Kindred Souls (1993)

Hayward doesn't solo on his recording debut, but he's integral to the three-part harmony powering the sublime melody.

The Swing Association

"Dre's Blues," Say Something (1997) / digital single (2020)

Only available in ones and zeros, "Dre's Blues" boasts an easy swing and a snappy 'bone solo that could come from 1947 as easily as 1997.

SF Jazz Collective

"Serene Intentions," Live 2006: 3rd Annual Concert Tour (2006)

Backed by an all-star lineup including vibist Bobby Hutcherson, Hayward produces a knotty bopper with a rowdy solo.

SF Jazz Collective

"Peace Offering," Live 2007: 4th Annual Concert Tour (2007)

Hayward's second contribution to the Collective is a marvel of ensemble arrangement and in-the-pocket improvisation.

Andre Hayward / Chris Jones "Way Back Home," Way Back Home (2018)

The title track of Hayward's first album as headliner, with Austin bassist Chris Jones, boasts a supremely melodic riff and a diabolically swinging rhythm.

