Music

Portrayal of Guilt Album Review

We Are Always Alone (Closed Casket Activities)

By Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Jan. 29, 2021

Portrayal of Guilt Album Review

"Serrated by extreme metallurgy throughout debut full-length Let Pain Be Your Guide, their coiled hardcore rampages resolutely and absolutely." So opined this instant convert at the ass end of 2018, and what a difference 425 interminable days (give or take) make. As thoroughly self-possessed as Portrayal of Guilt's celebrated bow resounded in punk and metal pits, follow-up We Are Always Alone now standardizes the locals' splatter into a trademark sound. Success breeds fearlessness, focus, certainty; No. 2 harnesses No. 1's tempest. Dealing one less cut than its predecessor but adding six minutes – nine songs in under a half-hour – We Are Always Alone lives by one of its own titles, "It's Already Over," a brooding, hostile, undead face-eater that hides a goth-pop ditty at its poisoned heart ("there's nothing at the end"). Once again, the group's sonic girth of guitar, bass, and drums bangs metallic in true crossover fashion, with the new album's B-side achieving total lockdown. "They Want Us All to Suffer" blasts a backdraft of neo-grindcore but at an industrial noir tempo, which carries straight over into "Garden of Despair" that then rises again into a wall of aggro only to break into dread atmospherics and a spring-loaded vocal eruption. Flayed from the inside, its cathartic tsunami of rage and despair screech to an Italo-horror halt. "My Immolation" all but fuses the three into a suite, a bit of clean Eighties synth-doom vox pressing it and its two antecedents into a 21st century iteration of The Crow soundtrack. The title track drives in a final stake of Gotham retribution, moving from USBM to NYC2000 in 3:05. The apocalypse ain't over yet, kids.

****


