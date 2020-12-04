Music

Gift Guide: Motörhead

Ace of Spades 40th Anniversary (Sanctuary)

By Tim Stegall, Fri., Dec. 4, 2020


Forty years gone since Ace of Spades cracked skulls. British trio Motörhead (1975-2015) modified definitive rock & roll with all of punk's fury, but none of the politics save for a libertarian (libertine) streak. Heavy metal keyed into this to synthesize speed metal.

By the time their fourth full-length issued forth in 1980, gravel gargler and bassist Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke, and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor had, with their ever-refining base blueprint, joined hallowed company: Ramones, Cramps, AC/DC, for starters. Their ultimate distillation alongside "Motörhead," the album's title track quickly became the classic lineup's signature tune. Factor in thick production and socially irresponsible instant standards "Love Me Like a Reptile" and "Jailbait," and you have The Definitive Motörhead LP.

Sanctuary Records celebrates twice: A 3-CD set with a bound book that contains the remastered album, instrumental backing tracks, alternate takes, and demos, plus a brutal live performance from Belfast on Dec. 23, 1981, then a deluxe 7-LP/10-inch EP/DVD box with a Motörhead Rock Commando comic book reprint and Ace of Spades board game. As half-speed remastered from original tapes, the album booms three-dimensional now. The live shows, with a second originating from France that same year, emanate more bloodthirsty than definitive live document No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith, with hilarious between-song banter between Taylor and Lemmy.

More by Tim Stegall
Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan
The Pogues' frontman in all his dissolute glory

Dec. 4, 2020

New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
What we’re listening to

Dec. 4, 2020

