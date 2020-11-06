My Gear: Exhalants Max Out

Behold, the loudest photo of the year.

In September, having just released their punishing sophomore platter Atonement – "packs a lot of 'tone,'" opined the Chronicle in a lead review by yours truly (see "PL-ATX List," Music, Oct. 16) – dynamic punk trio Exhalants amassed in their North Austin practice space and maxed out their amplifiers. With one blaring note, a clamp light rattled off a shelf and every body, bone, and cell shook. Amidst the punishing volume, we took in a few delivery system details.

"We haven't owned a tube amp that we didn't blow up in a week or two," bassist/engineer Bill Indelicato explains of Exhalants' devotion to solid state amplification. Guitarist/throat Steve Pike derives wattage from two trusty Sunn Concert Lead heads as well as a Sunn Coliseum 880. Indelicato, meanwhile, plugs into a Traynor TS-140 with additional juice from a power amp.