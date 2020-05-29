Summer Fun Playlist: Quarantine Chillout Tunes
By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., May 29, 2020
"Don't Forget to Water Your Flowers," Deezie Brown: Bastrop-launched funk uplift for those planting gardens, literally and figuratively.
"Clean Ur Room," Ukeme: Sound advice over tranquil beats off Jason Ikpatt's iPhone-produced Mornings.
"Distractions," Brother Sports: Garage rockers warn against social media diversions: "They'll trade their hearts for their likes."
"Ain't Been Tested," Croy & the Boys: Country-fried locals lampoon pandemic deniers on quick turnaround The Covid Tapes.
"Queen of the Quarantine," White Denim: Quicksilver rockers' 30-day album project proclaims, "She's a vision in a face mask and gloves."
"Slow Down," Ley Line: Timely reminders ascend through spoken word and charm-pop.
"Smoke," Jess Williamson: An ode to incense and staying home, from the former Austinite's stellar new album.
"Change," Drint: Cinematic, lovesick R&B off a mood-making introductory EP, featuring Kydd Jones.
"But Naw," Clarence James: Ooey-gooey bedroom pop from local 20-year-old prepping for a big debut.
"Will I See You Soon," Fuvk: As usual, Shirley Zhu knows just what to say on this compact, hand-strummed single.