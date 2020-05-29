Music

Summer Fun Playlist: Forget the Piñatas

By Raoul Hernandez, Fri., May 29, 2020

Summer Fun Playlist: Forget the Piñatas

Brownout, Berlin Sessions: After Public Enemy and Black Sabbath cover albums, ATX guitar heathens low-ride woozy Latino funk-n-soul, both vocally (Spanish transport "Nain") and instrumentally (KUTX hit "The Zealot").

Summer Fun Playlist: Forget the Piñatas

Tia Carrera, Tried & True: Taking acid constitutes the ultimate summer improv, so Jason Morales' other-plane desert shred leads the longtime exploratory comet across scorched time and space ("Taos").

El Tule, "Mil Mascaras" b/w "Acid": Wax pressing of luchador mythology and an impromptu jam of Ray Barretto from shit-hot local rockeros rewinds to Seventies Monterrey, Mexico.

Amplified Heat, "In a Forest of Love," "It's Hard": Li'l ol' local mezcal trio Jim, Gian, and Chris Ortiz batter and fry Texan blues both contemporarily sludge-kissed ("Forest") and Sixties hooky-n-rude ("Hard").

Texicana Mamas, "Esperanza": San Antonio natives Tish Hinojosa, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and Patricia Vonne tease forthcoming debut LP with a flourishing border melodrama and lyric video. Olé!

Ayo Tamz, "Rompelo," "Omhoog": Popping minimalist space-hop sex twerks, Spanish-language ATX femcee propositions casually, conversationally on two new bump-n-grinds alongside Mexican MC Ivan Dola and producer Djacobz, respectively.

JU4N, "Loops for MIDI Pt. 1": Vintage hardware meets modern software in the watery, cleansing, insistent piano plink of Holodeck Records' trending local composer Juan Cisneros.

Como Las Movies, "No Soy de Ti": Encoring a "Shoegaze Cumbia" for NPR, this B-side to 2019 7-inch "YPQSP" balances a weightless grit atop a cover of salsa king Ralfi Pagan.

Stephanie Bergara, KUTX Storytime Presents: The Legend of the Bluebonnet: Selena obsessive behind local tribute phenom Bidi Bidi Banda melts hearts reading Comanche origin story of Texas state flower by recently deceased author/illustrator Tomie DePaola.

Gina Chavez, La Que Manda: EP (formerly LP) follow-up to 2014 smash Up.rooted leads with spacious electro seduction "Ella," positioning the LGBTQIA icon as Austin's Rosalía.



A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Raoul Hernandez
Video Premiere: Sydney Wright Outs a Vicious Tenderfoot
Video Premiere: Sydney Wright Outs a Vicious Tenderfoot
“Term usually describes novice[s] that lack general sensibilities”

May 29, 2020

New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
What we’re playing

May 29, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Summer Fun 2020, playlist

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Úlla
music livestream
Butcher Bear & Guests
music livestream
Shelley King
music livestream
Corey Baum
music livestream
Jordan Matthew Young
music livestream
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  