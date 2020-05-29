Music

Summer Fun Playlist: Call of the Void

By Greg Stitt, Fri., May 29, 2020

Summer Fun Playlist: Call of the Void

Thor Harris, Doom Dub: Delight in the dub-heavy pessimism of Austin's percussive auteur, joined by contemporaries Jordan Geiger, Jamie Stewart, Yoko Ono, David Yow, and the departed Lil Bub.

Fossil Arm, In Bad Decline: Millennial post-hardcore production emphasizes Nineties noise rock reliquiae in the trio's studio debut, following last year's two-song 7-inch taster.

Acid Roulette, Depopulation: Named after Scorpion Child's swan song, members of the heavy psych-blues troupe proceed with an astringent four-song scorcher months after a noisy Eastside inauguration.

Sex Pümp: Party punk gets disco fever with the eponymous entrance of these raucous live circuit New Wavers, turning in bump after synthetic bump of hip-shaking hits.

Bug Hungly: Dropping squarely on the punk end of death rock, flange-ridden shreds and sci-fi synths propel this demo from Bone Deth BMX crew riders.

Shitbag, Furnace: Taking full ownership of the term "sludge," the nine-track burner wades through muck and mire with down-tuned doom crust, ending on the sidelong "Rogue Furnace."

Dry Guy, The Tight Album (Part II): Post-punk fivepiece follows a January antecedent with four more songs of concentrated cacophony with wailing vox recalling Midwest avant noise technicians Racebannon.

Summer Fun Playlist: Call of the Void

Black Mercy, For the Man That Has Everything: Eight songs in 10 minutes, the 7-inch adheres more to old-school hardcore than to powerviolence, floorpunching through notables "You've Been Warned" and "DNR."

Easy Prey, Relentless Struggle: Sophomore platter from this noise rock fourtet cuts an angular post-hardcore wallop, falling back on vox shouted through discordant fuzz and a battering ram kit.

Betty Goop, TV Dinner: An entrée of endless consumption, the heterodox art-punk quintet serves an 11-course meal with hyperactive New Wave and post-genre seasonings.



A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Greg Stitt
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
What we’re playing

May 22, 2020

New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
New Austin Music Worth Your Bandwidth This Week
What we’re playing

May 15, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Summer Fun 2020, playlist

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Úlla
music livestream
Butcher Bear & Guests
music livestream
Shelley King
music livestream
Corey Baum
music livestream
Jordan Matthew Young
music livestream
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  