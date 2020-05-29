Summer Fun Playlist: Back Porch Strumming LPs

Music

By Doug Freeman, Fri., May 29, 2020

Joe Ely, Love in the Midst of Mayhem: Aptly timed platter from the Flatlander strips down to its weathered twang like a poignant salve. Joel Guzman's accordion ripples texture.

Ali Holder, Uncomfortable Truths: Fourth LP serves a breakthrough with brilliant, bruising confessionals and defiant, compassionate anthems, cutting the space between Fiona Apple and Aimee Mann.

The Tender Things, How to Make a Fool: Heartless Bastard Jesse Ebaugh two-steps out on his own with classic country heartbreak and boot scooters. Robert Ellis and Patty Griffin slide in cameos.

Eliza Gilkyson, 2020: Gorgeously grounded but uplifting offering from the acclaimed songwriter, affirmative while not shying away from turmoil. The only 2020 worth experiencing.

The Panhandlers: Lone Star young guns Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, Cleto Cordero, and John Baumann waltz and rock across West Texas like the Flatlanders 2.0.

Whitney Rose, We Still Go to Rodeos: Now most of all, the title track to Rose's fourth LP suavely surprises by adding a jazzy touch to her usual rocking country and breathy twang.

James Hyland, Western: Laid back but lowdown gritty roots with a swish of Western funk from the South Austin Jug Band alum. Johnny Moeller's electric guitar and Warren Hood's fiddle smoke it right.

Ruthie Foster, Big Band Live at the Paramount: A blazing set of Foster at her best, blues belters and smooth groovers with requisite favorites and choice covers. In case you've forgotten the necessity of live music.

Jonathan Terrell, Love Can Find You Anywhere: White Horse workhorse teases new album with a stellar EP of gristled crooning, a pair of ballads sparking love instead of rending heartbreak.

Doug Strahan & the Good Neighbors, Sadie: Scene vet Strahan swerves through classic country, Seventies roots funk, bluesy Allman Brothers jams, and dirty boogies. Impeccably raucous and expertly unrefined.



