Tonight I’m Playing Possum

For the entirety of stay-at-home – nearly two full months now – I've lived alone with my dog, Fleck.

Sure, I've interacted with a few humans from a distance throughout, but my pup's constant companionship sustains my spirits daily during all the uncertainty. Never has a pet's unconditional love felt more important than in this moment of near-total isolation. Scrolling through social feeds makes it obvious many fellow musicians feel similarly.

In fact, without constant shows accounting for most of their time, many local music makers have adopted or fostered animals for the first time. Eager to reconnect on any level with my community, I documented these crucial relationships with humankind's other best friends: dogs, cats, birds, fish, the rare rabbit, or even a possum.

Among more than 100 participants, one sentiment proved unanimous: At a time when questions about the music industry's fate far outnumber the answers, the bonds with their pets – even imagined animals, in a few cases – provide a sense of stability, a foundation for the will to push forward.