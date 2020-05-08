Music

Tonight I’m Playing Possum

Bunker buddies are frequently inhuman, so we’ve gathered extensive visual evidence from 100+ Austin musicians

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., May 8, 2020


Nnedi Agbaroji (Trouble in the Streets) and Serena Nguyen with Ichigo (cat) and Kimble (possum) (Photos by David Brendan Hall)

For the entirety of stay-at-home – nearly two full months now – I've lived alone with my dog, Fleck.

Sure, I've interacted with a few humans from a distance throughout, but my pup's constant companionship sustains my spirits daily during all the uncertainty. Never has a pet's unconditional love felt more important than in this moment of near-total isolation. Scrolling through social feeds makes it obvious many fellow musicians feel similarly.


David Brendan Hall (Little Room) with Fleck

In fact, without constant shows accounting for most of their time, many local music makers have adopted or fostered animals for the first time. Eager to reconnect on any level with my community, I documented these crucial relationships with humankind's other best friends: dogs, cats, birds, fish, the rare rabbit, or even a possum.

Among more than 100 participants, one sentiment proved unanimous: At a time when questions about the music industry's fate far outnumber the answers, the bonds with their pets – even imagined animals, in a few cases – provide a sense of stability, a foundation for the will to push forward.


Leslie Sisson (Moving Panoramas) with Bobo, Hazy, and Nutmeg


(l-r) Dan Duszynski (Loma), Anastasia Wright (Hong Kong Wigs), Andy Grant, and Jonathan Meiburg (Shearwater/Loma) with Bobo, Noodle (cat), and Ghost


Joe, Ethan, and Emma Boley (the Boleys) with Cheech (dog) and cows


Ismael Quintanilla III (the Guacamole Police) with Wuera


Kady Rain with Poca (cat) and Lila (dog)


Sara Hickman with Twig


Sara Houser (Löwin) and Taylor Wilkins (Otis the Destroyer) with Freya and Otis


Eric Braden (Big Bill) with Little Kitty and Big Kitty


Caleb De Casper with Bethesda


Kyle Dixon (Survive) with Havi


Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas) and Celeste Quesada with Ana Empanada (dog) and Fluffy (cat)


Dylan Close (Sniper 66) with Clementine


Sydney Wright with Mr. Wright (via FaceTime)


Jackie Venson with Dude

