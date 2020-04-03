Music

Star Parks Album Review

The New Sounds of Late Capitalism (Modern Outsider)

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 3, 2020

Star Parks Album Review

The lounge-y Fifties genre of exotica pulled inspiration from unspecified faraway locales, aestheticized through the lens of American fantasy. Songwriter Andy Bianculli, who notes the niche as a reference for his sophomore LP as Star Parks, employs a similar Instagram filter to postmodern discontent on The New Sounds of Late Capitalism. High note "Oh Boredom (Schmaltz City, USA)" views the zeitgeisty subject from a Wes Anderson-enchanted vantage, and it's certainly schmaltzy. "Cafes in the park/ Politics and art/ And other brands of bourgeois bullshit" croons Bianculli amid bright horns and backing vocalizations. Since compact chamber pop debut Don't Dwell, he now fronts a small orchestra, captured in full swell by Lockhart producer Danny Reisch. Every beat teems with whimsical flourish. In describing "Something More," the maestro told Popmatters, "There's a lot of Motown in there and everything from bells and tingshas [to] car keys and a garden weasel as well." Beside clear Sixties references, sprightly hand-claps and ramshackle buildups land closer to the stompy revivalism of 2000s acts like the Walkmen and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. Alongside breezy "Landlady," the minimal beginning of "One Big Sigh" offers a ready breathing room. Halfway through the track, carnival theatrics kick in and you're back in the thrall.

****


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Star Parks
Free Week Live Shots
Knife in the Water, Star Parks, RF Shannon, Julia Lucille
Cheer Up Charlies, Jan. 3

Rachel Rascoe, Jan. 12, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
New Austin Music You Can Enjoy at Home
New Austin Music You Can Enjoy at Home
What we’re spending our time with

April 3, 2020

Faster Than Sound: Austin Music Industry Adjusts to Life Without Gigs
Faster Than Sound: Austin Music Industry Adjusts to Life Without Gigs
Creative pivots, City Council relief resolution, and meet Quinn Ryan Curtin!

April 3, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Star Parks

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Patrice Pike
music livestream
Charity virtual concert series w/ Dan Radin music livestream
Jaelyn Penner
music livestream
Vanessa Lively
music livestream
Cece Yentzen
music livestream
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  