Music

Book Review: Me & Mr. Cigar

Butthole Surfers singer Gibby Haynes debuts a deeply weird and wonderful young adult novel.

Reviewed by Alyssa Quiles, Fri., Feb. 21, 2020

<i>Me & Mr. Cigar</i>

Nothing better than the coming-of-age story of a boy and his dog. Unless, of course, the pup is immortal, telepathic, and supernatural in every sense of the word. In fact, it may not be a canine at all. From the sunset soul of Butthole Surfers frontman Gibby Haynes stems a young adult tale of wonder, peculiarity, and adventure of the highest degree: Me & Mr. Cigar. Enter Oscar Lester, a 17-year-old trying to make amends with his sister Rachel who fled after his beloved pooch Mr. Cigar bit off her hand. Since his sibling and pet are all that's left of the family pictures, Oscar's only wish is to sew back the trust the mutt betrayed. Naturally, evil forces must be reckoned with lest one or both of the dynamic duo meet their demise. Comprised of extremely short chapters paired with illustrations meant to crawl through the cracks of your sleeping mind, the singer's debut novel chips away reality and time suddenly loses meaning. Much like Surfers' tunes, each scene drops an acid trip variant that's either pure bliss or downright nerve-wracking – and includes a climax no one saw coming. Between the bindings of Me & Mr. Cigar dwells a strange chain of events indeed, but profane, tangible fantasy is what indie nation has come to expect from the wild heart of this Native Texan.

Me & Mr. Cigar

by Gibby Haynes
Soho Teen, 256 pp., $15.99

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Gibby Haynes
Margaret Moser Tribute: Shawn & Shandon Sahm
Shawn & Shandon Sahm
Beautiful Texas sunshine

Joe Nick Patoski, June 30, 2017

My Little Red Book
Let's Go to Hell: Scattered Memories of the Butthole Surfers
Front lunatic Gibby Haynes escapes the Butthole Surfers' first bio, but nothing else did

Kevin Curtin, June 17, 2016

More Music Reviews
Revenge of the She-Punks
Revenge of the She-Punks

Rachel Rascoe, Dec. 6, 2019

The Birth of Loud: Leo Fender, Les Paul, and the Guitar-Pioneering Rivalry That Shaped Rock & Roll
The Birth of Loud: Leo Fender, Les Paul, and the Guitar-Pioneering Rivalry That Shaped Rock & Roll

Tim Stegall, Dec. 6, 2019

More by Alyssa Quiles
Pie Eating Contest Brings Local Luminaries to the Table
Pie Eating Contest Brings Local Luminaries to the Table
Watch music and food industry types stuff their faces for charity

Dec. 10, 2019

Texas Platters
Delicate Boys
Mineral Empire (Record Review)

Nov. 22, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Gibby Haynes, Butthole Surfers

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Elias Haslanger feat. Dr. James Polk
at Continental Club Gallery
Mac Lethal, Crypt, Feral the Earthworm, Ben Buck, Super Smash Bros., Infrar3d at Come & Take It Live
Red on Yellow
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  