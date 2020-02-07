Music

Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band Album Review

Just Like Moby Dick (Paradise of Bachelors)

By Rick Weaver, Fri., Feb. 7, 2020


When he isn't dropping off truckloads of his work at every port in media, multidimensional artist Terry Allen splits the difference between imagination and experience. On Just Like Moby Dick, he hot-shots another off-the-radio-dial studio LP clean across a flat open road paved with cement sparkle and double lined with satire and tenderness. Whether he's Smokin' the Dummy (1980) or "Sailin' on Through" as the white whale does here on a lounge-chair-sage clincher, the ex-panhandler puts Allen on everything. Between his vocalist grit, with a little bit of nose and quiver, and slow-jounced piano chords, which laze back and forth like a beached, post-country Buffett adrift in sea shanty sway, there pools puddles of secret sauce – the words. Perhaps the first and possibly the last person in America's far country-swathed corners to rhyme "appendicitis" with "abandonitis," Allen's lyrical knack for looking sideways while smiling through a story enhances the daylight diffusion of the album's Carole King-esque studio lightness of being – aerated and mastered by Brooklyn-based Josh Bonati. Allen can't take all the credit for the fun, as it's a friends and family affair: Jo Harvey Allen, Bukka Allen, Bale Allen, and Kru Allen, not to mention co-producer Charlie Sexton, co-writer Joe Ely, and vocalist Shannon McNally, who steals the last leg of the show as she soars above the big top in "City of the Vampires," a carny polka stomp that creeps through the shadows like an inverted "Wonder of It All."

****


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Terry Allen
Terry Allen Revisits His Definitive Albums
Terry Allen Revisits His Definitive Albums
Lubbock musician on Juarez and Lubbock (On Everything)

Jim Caligiuri, Oct. 21, 2016

Letters at 3AM: Wake of the Red Witch
Letters at 3AM: Wake of the Red Witch
Everything that begins also ends

Michael Ventura, Nov. 29, 2013

More by Rick Weaver
Texas Platters
Kinky Friedman
Resurrection (Record Review)

Jan. 3, 2020

Texas Platters
The Zoltars
Telling Stories (Record Review)

Dec. 13, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Terry Allen

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Big Gun Show
at Saxon Pub
Savoy Brown
at One World Theatre
Eclectic Electro w/ Statx, Crystal Voyager, Heavy Stars, Tiago Da Silva at Swan Dive
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  