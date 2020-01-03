Music

The Channel

Multi Goods & Services (C-Side)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Jan. 3, 2020

Texas Platters

Excelling at exuberant pop opuses – as if Pet Sounds and Sgt. Pepper's represented the norm – the Channel pivots on ambition. Officially the family band's fourth disc and first since a 2006 double LP, brothers Colby and Brent Pennington along with sister and brother-in-law Heather and Andy McAllister burst 16 short anthems that race with delicious lilts ("Scarlet," "Strollin'") amidst kitchen-sink arrangements. The first half of Multi Goods & Services sparkles indie-pop before "Two Hill Heart" marks the album's turn into the rocking "Reason for the Feeling," piano plinks traded for riffing guitar. It's as if the entire spectrum of shifting Sixties sounds were pressed into a single platter. The propulsive "What's in a Name??" and "Slocum Springs" drive the back half into the Nilsson-esque close of "Anywhere We Go" with Randy Reynolds. Confounding in full scope, each song polishes an individual gem.

***


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Channel
All My Love
All My Love
C-Side Records' family values

Austin Powell, Jan. 26, 2007

Texas Platters
The Channel
Tale From the Two Hill Heart/Sibylline Machine (Record Review)

Darcie Stevens, Sept. 15, 2006

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Zoltars
Telling Stories (Record Review)

Rick Weaver, Dec. 13, 2019

Texas Platters
Spray Paint
Into the Country (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Dec. 13, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Harvest Thieves Urge A Mercy Kill in New Single
Harvest Thieves Urge A Mercy Kill in New Single
Country-kicking locals tease long-awaited sophomore album

Dec. 17, 2019

Texas Platters
Ben Ballinger
Something to Show for It (Record Review)

Dec. 13, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Channel

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Brian Kremer
at Driskill Bar
Bloodhound, Omerta, New Methods, Johnnascus, Life Cycles, Worst Behavior, Sanity Slip at 937 Reinli
Cash'd Out
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  