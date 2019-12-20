Top 100 Austin Records of 2019

1) Will Johnson, Wire Mountain (Keeled Scales)

2) Being Dead, Fame Money Death by Drive By (Austin Town Hall)

3) Robert Ellis, Texas Piano Man (New West)

4) Dallas Acid, The Spiral Arm (All Saints)

5) Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band, Nightmare Forever (Castleface)

6) Black Pumas (ATO)

7) TC Superstar, R&D (PorchFire)

8) A Giant Dog, Neon Bible (Merge)

9) Duel, Valley of Shadows (Heavy Psych Sounds)

10) Hovvdy, Heavy Lifter (Double Double Whammy)

11) Cherubs, Immaculada High (Relapse)

12) Mean Jolene, Try Harder (Austin Town Hall/Resurrection)

13) Abhi the Nomad, Modern Trash (DeepMatter)

14) Ben Ballinger, Something to Show for It (Mr. Pink)

15) Lou Rebecca, Restless (Holodeck)

16) Matthew Logan Vasquez, Light'n Up (Dine Alone)

17) Croy & the Boys, Howdy High-Rise (Spaceflight)

18) Gary Clark Jr., This Land (Warner Bros.)

19) The Beaumonts, This Is Austin (Saustex)

20) American Sharks, 11:11 (The End)

21) The Deer, Do No Harm (Keeled Scales)

22) Rod Melancon, Pinkville (Blue Elan)

23) Temple of Angels, "Cerise Dream" / "Breathless" (Funeral Party Records)

24) Mike & the Moonpies, Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold (Prairie Rose)

25) Altamesa, Idol Frontier (Frontera del Sueno)

26) Blood, "Intro" / "Primitive Priest" (Nickle Tapes)

27) Cactus Lee, Texas Yard Sale (709 Recordings)

28) Church on Monday, For Being There (Cherrywood)

29) Hunt Sales Memorial, Get Your Shit Together (Big Legal Mess)

30) Walker Lukens, Adult (Modern Outsider)

31) Jackie Venson, Joy

32) Bill Callahan, Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest (Drag City)

33) Auntie

34) Chucky Blk, Late Summer // Early Fall (Blk-Blk)

35) Roger Wallace, Live at the White Horse

36) Go Fever, Daydream Hawker

37) USA/Mexico, Matamoros (12XU)

38) Charlie Faye & the Fayettes, The Whole Shebang (Bigger Better More)

39) Think No Think, Nothing Really Matters (Spaceflight)

40) Christelle Bofale, Swim Team (Father/Daughter)

41) Ghost Wolves (Third Man)

42) Vapor Caves, Feel Yourself

43) Scott H. Biram, Sold Out to the Devil (Bloodshot)

44) Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Grease Beast EP (Earthbound)

45) Spray Paint, Into the Country (12XU)

46) The Joe Jacksons, Forever (White Couch)

47) Taft, Goodnight, Plum (Cosmic Dreamer)

48) Shinyribs, Fog & Bling (Mustard Lid)

49) White Denim, Side Effects (City Slang)

50) Harry Edohoukwa, Fire on the Mountain

51) Tia Carrera, Visitors/Early Purple (Small Stone)

52) Sydney Wright, Seiche (Kiva Music)

53) Golden Dawn Arkestra, Darkness Falls on the Edge of Time (11A)

54) Mike Melinoe, Clajido (Gold Ain't Cheap)

55) Bright Light Social Hour, Jude Vol. 1 (Modern Outsider)

56) Little Mazarn, Io (Self Sabotage)

57) Pataphysics, The Future of Synth-Rock (First Humans)

58) Patty Griffin (PGM Recordings)

59) Charley Crockett, The Valley (Son of Davy)

60) Jordan Moser, Long Night (Keeled Scales)

61) The Boleys, El Toro (Mas Music)

62) Jane Claire, Sour Grapefruit (Insect)

63) Como Las Movies, "¿YPQSP?" / "No Soy De Ti"

64) Rocket 808, Rocket 808 (12XU)

65) The Teeta, Teeta World (2400)

66) Not in the Face, Phase (Electric Factory)

67) The Ugly Beats, Stars Align (Get Hip)

68) Eagle Claw, Vallis

69) A. Sinclair, Catpaws (Nine Mile)

70) The Infinites, The Infinites (First Humans)

71) Daphne Tunes, Volume 2 (Uncool)

72) Fontanelles, Recognize Me

73) Bayonne, Drastic Measures (Mom + Pop)

74) Blushing (Wallflower)

75) GhostBoy Jay$ee, Target on Me 2 (Trickfinger)

76) Löwin, Heavy as the Sun

77) Atlas Maior, Riptide

78) Moving Panoramas, In Two (Modern Outsider)

79) Hickoids, All The World's a Dressing Room: Live in L.A. (Saustex)

80) Kaleidoscopes, EP (LivFree)

81) Megafauna, Ghost Coast (Danimal Kingdom)

82) High Heavens, "Vermouth on Ice" / "Don't You Feel Like Dying"

83) Sine, Insomniæ

84) CP Loony, The Rebel Tape

85) Quin Galavis, Victim/Nonvictim, Pt. 1 (Super Secret)

86) Fastball, The Help Machine (331/3)

87) Sweet Spirit (Nine Mile)

88) Jesse Dayton, Mixtape Vol. 1 (Blue Elan)

89) Texas Tycoons, Comin' in Hot! (Freedom)

90) Attic Ted, Kafka Dreaming (Pecan Crazy)

91) Quin NFN, 4Nun (TenThousand Projects)

92) The Well, Death & Consolation (RidingEasy)

93) Los Coast, Samsara (New West)

94) Alexis Ramirez (Mr. Pink)

95) Teenage Cavegirl, Candy Cigarettes

96) Ladi Earth, Don't Ask Y (Trash Ho Art)

97) Scan

98) Tex Smith, Kinfolk (Whippoorwill)

99) Mitchell Vandenberg, Red River Church (Bumblecrumb)

100) Delicate Boys, Mineral Empire (No Wisdom)