Austin's Best Live Music Performances of 2019
The bands and venues that kept our critics on their feet
By The Music Staff, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019
Best Roadshow
Kevin Curtin: Lingua Ignota, Empire Control Room
Thomas Fawcett: Childish Gambino, ACL Fest
Doug Freeman: Jason Isbell, Old Settler's Fest
Raoul Hernandez: Oranssi Pazuzu, Barracuda
Abby Johnston: Angel Olsen, Stubb's
Alejandra Ramirez: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Stubb's
Rachel Rascoe: Juan Wauters, Electric Church
Tim Stegall: Stiff Little Fingers, the Avengers, Barracuda
Michael Toland: The Comet Is Coming, Empire Control Room
Jay Trachtenberg: Orquesta Akokan, Antone's
Derel Udensi: Tyler, the Creator, Erwin Center
Local Act You Saw the Most
Curtin: TC Superstar
Fawcett: Lakadon
Freeman: Little Mazarn
Hernandez: Alejandro Escovedo
Johnston: Delicate Boys
Ramirez: Black Pumas
Rascoe: Christelle Bofale
Stegall: Pistolators
Toland: Tommy Howard
Trachtenberg: Jimmie Vaughan & Mike Flanigin Trio
Udensi: Jackie Venson
Local Venue Visited the Most
Curtin: Lost Well
Fawcett: Flamingo Cantina
Freeman: Cactus Cafe
Hernandez: Come & Take It Live
Johnston: Mohawk
Ramirez: Hotel Vegas
Rascoe: Cheer Up Charlies
Stegall: Carousel Lounge
Toland: Mohawk
Trachtenberg: ACL Live
Udensi: Emo's
Best New Local Act
Curtin: Blood
Fawcett: Nemegata
Freeman: Jordan Moser
Hernandez: Henri Herbert
Johnston: Black Pumas
Ramirez: Black Pumas
Rascoe: Van Mary
Stegall: Teenage Cavegirl
Toland: Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
Trachtenberg: Flora & Fawna
Udensi: Black Pumas