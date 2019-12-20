Music

Austin's Best Live Music Performances of 2019

The bands and venues that kept our critics on their feet

By The Music Staff, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019


Black Pumas (by David Brendan Hall)

Best Roadshow

Kevin Curtin: Lingua Ignota, Empire Control Room

Thomas Fawcett: Childish Gambino, ACL Fest

Doug Freeman: Jason Isbell, Old Settler's Fest

Raoul Hernandez: Oranssi Pazuzu, Barracuda

Abby Johnston: Angel Olsen, Stubb's

Alejandra Ramirez: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Stubb's

Rachel Rascoe: Juan Wauters, Electric Church

Tim Stegall: Stiff Little Fingers, the Avengers, Barracuda

Michael Toland: The Comet Is Coming, Empire Control Room

Jay Trachtenberg: Orquesta Akokan, Antone's

Derel Udensi: Tyler, the Creator, Erwin Center

Local Act You Saw the Most

Curtin: TC Superstar

Fawcett: Lakadon

Freeman: Little Mazarn

Hernandez: Alejandro Escovedo

Johnston: Delicate Boys

Ramirez: Black Pumas

Rascoe: Christelle Bofale

Stegall: Pistolators

Toland: Tommy Howard

Trachtenberg: Jimmie Vaughan & Mike Flanigin Trio

Udensi: Jackie Venson

Local Venue Visited the Most

Curtin: Lost Well

Fawcett: Flamingo Cantina

Freeman: Cactus Cafe

Hernandez: Come & Take It Live

Johnston: Mohawk

Ramirez: Hotel Vegas

Rascoe: Cheer Up Charlies

Stegall: Carousel Lounge

Toland: Mohawk

Trachtenberg: ACL Live

Udensi: Emo's

Best New Local Act

Curtin: Blood

Fawcett: Nemegata

Freeman: Jordan Moser

Hernandez: Henri Herbert

Johnston: Black Pumas

Ramirez: Black Pumas

Rascoe: Van Mary

Stegall: Teenage Cavegirl

Toland: Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

Trachtenberg: Flora & Fawna

Udensi: Black Pumas

