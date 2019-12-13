VVV
Entanglement (Aurawire)
Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019
Third official full-length from prolific Iranian producer VVV, Entanglement sounds like an android's fever dream: hallucinatory, mechanical, unnerving. His second of three releases this year, between the long-player Bleeding Through You for Dutch label BCLR Laboratories and EP Spreading Primose on Austin's Holodeck Records, highlights the local sound whisperer's aesthetic. Born Shawhin Izaddoost, he's released no less than six projects since 2017's Shadow World on Holodeck, a spectacular work of nostalgia couched in propulsive future garage. Entanglement progresses like a man trapped in a lucid dream or arising out of a coma, his memories, hopes, and fears strung indivisibly at the fore. While Izaddoost's hybrid approach to UK two-step and noisy ambience shines through on "From Panel to Post," he dials up an "existential nightmare" on the very next track ("Pacific Winds & Wildfires"). "Under the Stars" features an unidentified R&B vocal and melody sample behind the blurry aftermath of a rounded concussion. "Midnight Atrium" pulls Roland 808 drums into a neo-noir scene in the rain.