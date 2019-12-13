Ben Ballinger
Something to Show for It (Mr. Pink)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019
A songwriter's songwriter, Ben Ballinger resists being easily penned in. After returning to the Northwest for a couple of years, the troubadour resettled in Austin and his new EP indeed offers Something to Show for It. The six tracks showcase his ranging styles, opening with the bluesy, moaning "Mosey" into the joyous and rocking "Homestead," featuring Carson McHone's harmonies and Jon Dee Graham on guitar. Contemplative ballad "Wait for You" and bittersweet lament "Beer for My Birthday" highlight Ballinger's tender, Andrew Bird tenor, but "Little Professors" winds provocatively philosophical and pulsing as the collection's highlight. This extended-play marks a major evolution from 2014 LP The State I'm In, and a welcome local return.