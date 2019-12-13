Music

Ben Ballinger

Something to Show for It (Mr. Pink)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019

Texas Platters

A songwriter's songwriter, Ben Ballinger resists being easily penned in. After returning to the Northwest for a couple of years, the troubadour resettled in Austin and his new EP indeed offers Something to Show for It. The six tracks showcase his ranging styles, opening with the bluesy, moaning "Mosey" into the joyous and rocking "Homestead," featuring Carson McHone's harmonies and Jon Dee Graham on guitar. Contemplative ballad "Wait for You" and bittersweet lament "Beer for My Birthday" highlight Ballinger's tender, Andrew Bird tenor, but "Little Professors" winds provocatively philosophical and pulsing as the collection's highlight. This extended-play marks a major evolution from 2014 LP The State I'm In, and a welcome local return.

***.5


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Ben Ballinger
Texas Platters
Ben Ballinger
The State I'm In (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Oct. 31, 2014

More Music Reviews
Books, Box Sets & Reviews
Molly Burch
The Molly Burch Christmas Album (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Dec. 6, 2019

Books, Box Sets & Reviews
Broadcasts Vol. 27
Broadcasts Vol. 27 (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Dec. 6, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
The Resurrection of Kinky Friedman
The Resurrection of Kinky Friedman
From Houston to Echo Hill, the self-proclaimed Texas Jewboy sings a new tune

Dec. 13, 2019

The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard
The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard

Dec. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ben Ballinger

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Harry Edohoukwa (album release)
at Cloud Tree
Jesse Johnson presents 35 Years of Purple Rain & "Jungle Love" w/ Peterson Brothers, DJ Mahealani at Antone's Nightclub
KUTX presents A Giant Dog, Smiile, Yukon Gold, Dark Cutter at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  