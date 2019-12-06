Music

Book Review: The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard

Brian T. Atkinson

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019

The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard

This past July, Ray Wylie Hubbard finally debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 72, an honor that felt absurdly long overdue. Then again, the iconoclast Wimber­ley songwriter has yet to play his own set on Aus­tin City Limits, so perhaps there's still plenty of proper acknowledgment due for Hubbard's influential career. In that regard, Brian Atkin­son's new collection of interviews with artists discussing the troubadour's impact adds to the conversation. The wide-ranging roll call of artists offering reflections, from early champions like Jerry Jeff Walker and Bobby Bare to acolytes like Hayes Carll and Cody Canada, plays like the tribute reel introducing a Lifetime Achieve­ment Award: flattering, sometimes amusing, but offering little insight or substance. Messenger reads more as extended liner notes for Atkinson's co-produced Hub­bard tribute album of the same name. The exceptions come from the songwriter's wife and son, Judy and Lucas, and times when fellow artists get personal about Hubbard's mentorship, from Troy Campbell's road to sobriety to young kickers rising in the dirt scene. Those moments are sadly scant amid redundant transcripts recalling the first time someone heard "Up Against the Wall (Red­neck Mother)" or "Snake Farm."

The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard

by Brian T. Atkinson
Texas A&M University Press, 272 pp., $28

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Ray Wylie Hubbard
Quit Your Day Job: Ray Wylie Hubbard
Quit Your Day Job: Ray Wylie Hubbard
Singer-songwriter on his days burning down Burger King

Doug Freeman, Aug. 25, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Tell the Devil I'm Getting There as Fast as I Can (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Aug. 18, 2017

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan
A Texas Flood of new interviews paint an intimate portrait of late Austin guitar god

Doug Freeman, Sept. 6, 2019

You Can’t Judge a Book by Its Cover
Wasn't That a Time: the Weavers, the Blacklist, and the Battle for the Soul of America
Once, folk singers faced jail time and worse for their political affiliations

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 21, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
Fall Platters
Tex Smith
Kinfolk (Record Review)

Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters
Garrett T. Capps
All Right, All Night (Record Review)

Nov. 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jerry Jeff Walker, Bobby Bare, Hayes Carll, Cody Canada, Judy Hubbard, Lucas Hubbard

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
La Dispute, Touché Amoré, Empath [outside]
at Mohawk
Son Little, Christopher Paul Stelling at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Rancho Alegre toy drive w/ J.R. Gomez, Ruben Ramos, Shelly Lares, Savannah Votion, Stevie D, Conjunto Cats at The Barn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  