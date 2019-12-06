Music

Book Review: The Birth of Loud: Leo Fender, Les Paul, and the Guitar-Pioneering Rivalry That Shaped Rock & Roll

Ian S. Port

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019

The Birth of Loud: Leo Fender, Les Paul, and the Guitar-Pioneering Rivalry That Shaped Rock & Roll

How exciting, telling rock's story via the development of the solid-body electric guitar, the music's defining instrument. Former San Francisco Weekly Music Editor Ian Port accomplishes this in a fast-paced, cinematic style that brings all the necessary scholarship herein to life. At its core is the friendship and exchange of ideas between famed jazz guitarist Les Paul and two engineers: the wonky Leo Fender and the more flamboyantly rough-hewn Paul A. Bigsby. The trio spent a chunk of the Forties drinking beer in Paul's backyard, dreaming of what a solid-body electric should be – an instrument that projects clearly in an auditorium or noisy bar without feedback. (Little did they realize that many a Sixties guitarist would desire that whistling and howling.) When "boards bolted together with strings and a pickup" became the Fender Telecaster and ate into Gibson's sales, the latter's Ted McCarty approached Paul, who'd bugged them for years with a prototype solid-body called "The Log." Paul didn't design the guitar bearing his name, but he gladly lent his fame to Gibson's Telecaster answer. He comes off as a narcissist, Fender a workaholic, and scenes like Dick Dale blowing up Fender amp prototypes and sending them back read like a perfect movie montage.

The Birth of Loud: Leo Fender, Les Paul, and the Guitar-Pioneering Rivalry That Shaped Rock & Roll

by Ian S. Port
Scribner, 352 pp., $28

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Leo Fender
Rock & Roll Books
Play It Loud
Play It Loud: The Epic History of the Style, Sound, and Revolution of the Electric Guitar

Michael Toland, Dec. 9, 2016

More Les Paul
Space Cowboy Steve Miller's Not Joking
Space Cowboy Steve Miller's Not Joking
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist details the pompitous of musical education

Raoul Hernandez, July 22, 2016

One, Two, Tres, Cuatro: Mother Texas
One, Two, Tres, Cuatro: Mother Texas
Welcome to Texas, y'all. Meet Ray Wylie Hubbard, 'The Grifter's Hymnal,' and 'Mother Blues.'

Margaret Moser, March 16, 2012

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan
A Texas Flood of new interviews paint an intimate portrait of late Austin guitar god

Doug Freeman, Sept. 6, 2019

You Can’t Judge a Book by Its Cover
Wasn't That a Time: the Weavers, the Blacklist, and the Battle for the Soul of America
Once, folk singers faced jail time and worse for their political affiliations

Kevin Curtin, Dec. 21, 2018

More by Tim Stegall
Fall Platters
Larry Seaman
Resurrectionist (Record Review)

Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters
Hans Gruber & the Die Hards
2 (Record Review)

Nov. 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Leo Fender, Les Paul, Paul A. Bigsby, Ted McCarty

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
La Dispute, Touché Amoré, Empath [outside]
at Mohawk
Son Little, Christopher Paul Stelling at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Rancho Alegre toy drive w/ J.R. Gomez, Ruben Ramos, Shelly Lares, Savannah Votion, Stevie D, Conjunto Cats at The Barn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  