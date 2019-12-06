Music

Rolling Stones

Let It Bleed: 50th Anniversary Limited Deluxe Edition (ABKCO)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019

Books, Box Sets & Reviews

The British Invasion's bad boys have seen their vintage catalog used and abused to death. Reissues now play increasingly anemic after sourcing from safety masters and duplicate tapes robbed the spitfire Molotov hipshakers of their fire. So this 50th birthday rejiggering of possibly the Stones' most definitive work, 1969's Let It Bleed, features deluxe gewgaws like the reproduction of its original UK poster, facsimile lithographs of album art proofs, and a hardbound book featuring Ethan Russell photos and David Fricke-penned liner notes. Two LPs and stand-alone CDs featuring remastered stereo and mono mixes on an album only released initially in the former format (this is the same mono remix from the In Mono box three years ago), plus a replica single and picture sleeve of "Honky Tonk Women" b/w "You Can't Always Get What You Want," hold up the musical end with resuscitation by Bob Ludwig of the original LP tapes. The "Gimme Shelter" test alone proves the group still sounds best in mono, but ultimately, Let It Bleed reanimates all its attendant dread and swagger.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Rolling Stones
Heart-Shaped Box Sets
The Beatles / The Rolling Stones
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Deluxe Edition), Their Satanic Majesties Request (50th Anniversary Special Edition) (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Dec. 8, 2017

Too Late to Stop Now
Rolling Stones
Rolling Stones in Mono (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Dec. 16, 2016

More Music Reviews
Fall Platters
Hovvdy
Heavy Lifter (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters
Madi Meeks
Madi Meeks (Record Review)

Abby Johnston, Nov. 29, 2019

More by Tim Stegall
Fall Platters
Larry Seaman
Resurrectionist (Record Review)

Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters
Hans Gruber & the Die Hards
2 (Record Review)

Nov. 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rolling Stones

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
La Dispute, Touché Amoré, Empath [outside]
at Mohawk
Son Little, Christopher Paul Stelling at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Rancho Alegre toy drive w/ J.R. Gomez, Ruben Ramos, Shelly Lares, Savannah Votion, Stevie D, Conjunto Cats at The Barn
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  