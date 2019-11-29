Music

Quin NFN

4NUN (TenThousand ProjectsLLC)

Reviewed by Derek Udensi, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters

East Austin's Quinlan McAfee, 18, continues where he left off on last November's explosive debut mixtape Stain or Starve. Now backed by Elliott Grainge's label TenThousand Projects (home to rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd), one of the city's brightest rhymers cheerily brags and admonishes throughout sophomore mixtape 4NUN. The 10-track, 26-minute project contains four unreleased songs and serves as a proper showcase of his ability to easily transition from a machine-gun delivery of metaphors over bouncy beats to smooth melodies. The man fka Quincho outduels rapidly ascending 17-year-old NLE Choppa ("Poles") and fails to waste a PnB Rock hook. Reflection over a juxtaposition of somber keys and knocking drums ("The Real") whipped up by producer CashMoneyAP stands out most. A lack of unique subject matter hinders affairs slightly, but this short offering further conveys that Quin NFN possesses multiple tools to put the 512 on the rap map.

