Not in the Face
Phase
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
After seemingly packing up their guitar and drums despite the popularity of lone 2011 LP Bikini, Not in the Face surprised local fanatics with Phase this fall. The dynamic duo of suave cowboy Jonathan Terrell and hard-hitting beat-keeper Wes Cargal returns precisely to form with their quartet on gutter slick anthems of bad love and scenester sleaze that are lovingly crafted. The moaning, breathless rock of opener "Skin on Skin" sets pace into the grooving "XXX$$$" and garage-punked "Dumb Fun." At its best, the band sinks into raw but soulful riffs that lick like Reigning Sound ("Pains of a Teenage Heartthrob," "Rhonda"). Through charging boogies ("Suicidal Love") and jagged jams ("Along for the Ride"), NITF pays obvious Seventies and Eighties homage, but kicked with their own irresistible fervor.