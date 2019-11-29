Music

Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band

Nightmare Forever (Castle Face)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters

The debut album from Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band sounds like a long-lost private press from the early Seventies. Analog production warmth, breathy harmonies, and a guileless fusion of gnarly guitar riffs, old-fashioned synthesizers, and flute riffs hearken back to a time when psychedelia evolved into progressive rock. Only some keyboards and cheeky titles like "Singing a Single Song of Satan" and "Dosing the President" indicate Nightmare Forever wasn't recorded in 1969. It would come off as all too precious if not for conviction. Potter and his cohorts lay down the lush proto-prog of "A Wizard of the Wind" and double-header "Elf Curse/Seahorse Retreat" with obvious love and devotion. It's a refreshing stance to take in a music-crazy town that's nevertheless managed to deny prog rock any real standing. The next step, of course, is to aim less for nostalgia and more for timelessness. Until then, the Nightmare Band's breezy, expansive psych rock goes down smooth and tasty.

***

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
Faster Than Sound – Sex Bomb to Sister Ray: Recapping Levitation’s Second Downtown Go-Round
Faster Than Sound – Sex Bomb to Sister Ray: Recapping Levitation’s Second Downtown Go-Round
Scenes from Austin’s marquee independent music fest

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 15, 2019

10 Free Week Acts to Watch This Weekend
10 Free Week Acts to Watch This Weekend
Keep an eye out for these musicians in 2019

Rachel Rascoe, Jan. 4, 2019

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Deer
Do No Harm (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 22, 2019

Texas Platters
The Boleys
El Toro (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Nov. 22, 2019

More by Michael Toland
Levitation Live Shot: Third Man Records Showcase
Levitation Live Shot: Third Man Records Showcase
John Brannon stream rolls Vegas with his negative approach

Nov. 11, 2019

Levitation: John Cale, Black Angels
Levitation: John Cale, Black Angels
Velvet Underground in the house!

Nov. 10, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Prime 3
at The Capital Grille
Chad Boyd & Friends
at Cigar Vault
Bonnie Whitmore
at Continental Club Gallery
Western Express
at Do-Rite Barbecue at Graceland
Tracie Lynn
at Driskill Bar
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  