Music

Madi Meeks

Madi Meeks (Madi Meeks Music)

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters

Madi Meeks' 2018 debut EP pulled heavily from country-tinged singer-songwriter arrangements to prop up delicate melodies. Keyboards and punchy pop grounds her eponymous follow-up LP, a sharp departure in tone, but her precocious alto still gets top billing. Over 10 moody tracks, Madi Meeks demonstrates a natural ability to let understated verses swell to radio-ready choruses, like the piano-driven "Narcotic Cold" and eerie "The Beast." That restraint in the production and clear confidence in her vocal range lend a lo-fi cut such as "Loved Less" a veneer that acoustic guitars wouldn't provide. The Austinite's evolution has been swift, as they often are when teenagers are involved, but it's another promising offering from Madi Meeks.

***

Madi Meeks

