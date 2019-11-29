Longriver
Of Seasons (Hullabaloo)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
David Longoria's Longriver ripples music that you sink into. Like his previous outfit the Black, Bob Dylan serves as unavoidable touchstone in Longoria's nasal twinge and hard harmonica riffs, but whereas his former band oriented toward rootsy garage rock, Longriver slips into contemplative folk. Easing rolling opener "When the Ark was Building Noah" and the lonesome, loping rhythm of "Wasting Time" feel almost anachronistically charming, as does the sweet "Outside the War" and plaintive "The Way That It Is." Of Seasons is more realized than the languid guitar musings of 2015's eponymous debut, expanding the soothing lull as more lyrically driven, though the back end's instrumental "Half Moon" and howling blues "Brick of Gold" still mesmerize with the same Fahey-esque pull, and closer "Kuku Ree" settles with beautiful simplicity.