Music

Longriver

Of Seasons (Hullabaloo)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters

David Longoria's Longriver ripples music that you sink into. Like his previous outfit the Black, Bob Dylan serves as unavoidable touchstone in Longoria's nasal twinge and hard harmonica riffs, but whereas his former band oriented toward rootsy garage rock, Longriver slips into contemplative folk. Easing rolling opener "When the Ark was Building Noah" and the lonesome, loping rhythm of "Wasting Time" feel almost anachronistically charming, as does the sweet "Outside the War" and plaintive "The Way That It Is." Of Seasons is more realized than the languid guitar musings of 2015's eponymous debut, expanding the soothing lull as more lyrically driven, though the back end's instrumental "Half Moon" and howling blues "Brick of Gold" still mesmerize with the same Fahey-esque pull, and closer "Kuku Ree" settles with beautiful simplicity.

***

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Deer
Do No Harm (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 22, 2019

Texas Platters
The Boleys
El Toro (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Nov. 22, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Kelsey Wilson’s Sir Woman Debuts Third Solo Single
Kelsey Wilson’s Sir Woman Debuts Third Solo Single
Wild Child singer continues solo excursions with “Speak”

Nov. 21, 2019

Next Waltz Affiliate James Steinle Premieres “Without You”
Next Waltz Affiliate James Steinle Premieres “Without You”
Small-town South Texas soundtracked a la Robert Earl Keen

Nov. 12, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Longriver

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Prime 3
at The Capital Grille
Chad Boyd & Friends
at Cigar Vault
Bonnie Whitmore
at Continental Club Gallery
Western Express
at Do-Rite Barbecue at Graceland
Tracie Lynn
at Driskill Bar
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  