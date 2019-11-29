Larry Seaman
Resurrectionist (Classified Records)
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
Schoolteacher, singer-songwriter/guitarist, assemblage artist Larry Seaman announced his local entry into music via the Farfisa-flavored Standing Waves, the most definitively New Wave of all the Raul's-era acts. His edgy sensibility has sharpened over time through a series of bands (Last Straw, Violet Crown, Seaman's Quartet), leading to this solo work. Varying shades of guitar rock range from Tom Petty fronting Television ("Gravedigger") to the menacing and bluesy ("Strings Attached"), and that's just the first two tunes! There's also echoes of solo George Harrison ("Coming Around," "Spring Comes") and a cover of Lou Reed's "Venus in Furs," which somehow makes the Velvet Underground chestnut sound like the Left Banke's baroque pop. "Only Memories," a co-write with ex-Standing Waves member Bruce Henderson somehow left undone since 1982, hurtles along like an early R.E.M. outtake. Resurrectionist bursts with flavor and quality songwriting.