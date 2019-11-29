Jeremy Nail
Ghost of Love
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
Jeremy Nail conducts massive power through the smallest sparks. Third LP in four years, Ghost follows last year's calmingly defiant Live Oak with his comfort-wrapped, understated vocals and patient arrangements, yet lifts with an overall brighter, more hopeful outlook. From the meditative musings of the full moon floating over "Clarksville" to the heavy exhale of "Nothing but a Song," Ghost of Love exudes a hard-earned peace within quiet acceptance. BettySoo's backing vox shade airily around the subtle touches of Bukka Allen's keyboards and Jeremy Menking's lead guitar, and even as the second half ponders darker behind "Broken," it's a gentle and salving melancholy. Nail doesn't just serenade his ghosts. He breathes a gorgeous life and transcendent meaning through them.