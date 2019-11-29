Hans Gruber & the Die Hards
2 (Paper + Plastick)
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
Behind 2017's self-titled debut, Hans Gruber & the Die Hards – spastic vocalist TJ Robinson, drummer Chris Thompson, bassist/trombonist Kurt Armstrong, guitarist/trumpeter/keyboardist Hans Emanuelson, and tenor saxophonist/co-vocalist Rosey Armstrong – bridged the chasms between hardcore, punk, pop, and ska. With the second in what will apparently be a numerical series of full-lengths, these skacore wiseguys faithfully cover Lord Kitchener's calypso classic "Jump in the Line" until the Ritalin kicks in and they blitzkrieg it. They also imagine an alternate Antiques Roadshow theme song ("Tune in to the Antiques Roadshow") that might give anyone involved in the PBS perennial a coronary. They also fold in spy film guitar ("The Ballad of Burro the Man"), and even ponder a premium cable hero ("Real Life Walter White") over what sounds like a Dead Kennedys outtake. Tap into the funniest, most inventive of young local punk outfits.