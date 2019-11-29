Garrett T. Capps
All Right, All Night (Shotgun House)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
Space cowboy Garrett T. Capps builds upon last year's In the Shadows (Again) by expanding his San Antonio brand of cosmic country. The second installment of a purported trilogy kicks out from the dance halls for more hard-driving and hard-twanged ballads. Electric guitar swirls "Sunday Sun," while "A Beauty in the Horizon" rambles affectionately. Jamie Lin Wilson joins for the frolicsome "Alone With You" and Carson McHone guest on the drawling "Lonely Heart." Capps swings all over the map, but seven-minute closer "Brand New Dance" elevates a clearer view.