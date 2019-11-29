Music

Garrett T. Capps

All Right, All Night (Shotgun House)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters

Space cowboy Garrett T. Capps builds upon last year's In the Shadows (Again) by expanding his San Antonio brand of cosmic country. The second installment of a purported trilogy kicks out from the dance halls for more hard-driving and hard-twanged ballads. Electric guitar swirls "Sunday Sun," while "A Beauty in the Horizon" rambles affectionately. Jamie Lin Wilson joins for the frolicsome "Alone With You" and Carson McHone guest on the drawling "Lonely Heart." Capps swings all over the map, but seven-minute closer "Brand New Dance" elevates a clearer view.

***.5


A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More Garrett T. Capps
Texas Platters
Garrett T. Capps
In the Shadows (Again) (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Aug. 10, 2018

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Graham Reynolds
Marfa: A Country & Western Big Band Suite (Record Review)

Rick Weaver, Nov. 22, 2019

ACL Fest 2019 Week Two Record Reviews
Orville Peck
Pony (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Oct. 11, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Kelsey Wilson’s Sir Woman Debuts Third Solo Single
Kelsey Wilson’s Sir Woman Debuts Third Solo Single
Wild Child singer continues solo excursions with “Speak”

Nov. 21, 2019

Next Waltz Affiliate James Steinle Premieres “Without You”
Next Waltz Affiliate James Steinle Premieres “Without You”
Small-town South Texas soundtracked a la Robert Earl Keen

Nov. 12, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Garrett T. Capps

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Prime 3
at The Capital Grille
Chad Boyd & Friends
at Cigar Vault
Bonnie Whitmore
at Continental Club Gallery
Western Express
at Do-Rite Barbecue at Graceland
Tracie Lynn
at Driskill Bar
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  