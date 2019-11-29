Music

Christine Smith

Meet Me on the Far Side of a Star (Foxy Lady)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Fall Platters

Crooning and swooning, Christine Smith's piano ballads deliver a winking and weary cabaret pop, melancholy without melodrama. From the light touch of "You Can't Hurt Me Anymore" and "Feels Like Yesterday" to the dark, fiery "Trying Not to Fall in Love" and swelling bittersweet title track, the local singer crafts her own binding for the Great American Songbook. Centerpiece highlight "Happily Never After" wrangles Tommy Stinson on guitar, his warped slide matching the songstress' wry sense of humor and immaculate fluctuating vocals.

***

Christine Smith

