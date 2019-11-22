Music

Moist Flesh

Total Erosion of Meaning

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Nov. 22, 2019

Texas Platters

Johnny Hilbun's deep baritone sinks into his chest like a fathomless boom. Occupying grandiose and operatic spaces, Total Erosion of Meaning sounds as if it's bouncing off the floorboards of an abandoned cathedral. In "No One Watched Us Kiss," reverb balloons and stretches, while "The Lens" ripples chords searching for the edge of the world. Lushly arranged thanks to multi-instrumentalist Marcus Maurice Rubio and the late Seth Gibbs, Moist Flesh serves as an exposé of Hilbun's vocals in corporeal twofer "Total Desecration" and "Nubile Flesh." In the former, he bellows, "I'll die beneath the moonbeams with you," whereas in the latter his timbre floats delicately like it's about to break on the crest of a towering wave. Redolent with the worn-in textures of Roy Orbison, the Austin threesome draws elements from Country & Western and rockabilly in Fifties triumvirate "Who Am I," "Que Te Importa?" and "Mentally Ill." Total Erosion of Meaning anchors itself in brooding verisimilitude and hopeless romanticism.

***.5


A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Levitation Album Reviews
Tim Presley’s White Fence
I Have to Feed Larry's Hawk (Record Review)

Elise Barbin, Nov. 8, 2019

Levitation Album Reviews
Ioanna Gika
Thalassa (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Nov. 8, 2019

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Levitation Live Shot: Black Mountain, Kikagaku Moyo, Stonefield
Levitation Live Shot: Black Mountain, Kikagaku Moyo, Stonefield
Sci-fi stomp with hair blowback

Nov. 9, 2019

Levitation Album Reviews
Black Mountain
Destroyer (Record Review)

Nov. 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Moist Flesh

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Morbid Angel, Watain, Incantation
at Come & Take It Live
This Will Destroy You, Christopher Tignor at Barracuda
Weary Boys (live album recording), Leo Rondeau at Continental Club
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  