Warish
Down in Flames (RidingEasy)
Reviewed by Alyssa Quiles, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019
Fronted by Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk, dark-surf trio Warish partners simple rhythms with lo-fi vibes on debut full-length Down in Flames. Opening tracks "Healter Skelter" and "You'll Abide" coax a drum- laden nirvana before dropping into a cacophony of fast-moving riffs on "In a Hole." The Californians wrap up the 11-track LP with the shape-shifting "Their Disguise," which begins with a single guitar, quickly builds to a steady beat, then descends to a grinding bridge. Take a Hawkish rollercoaster ride. (Sat. 9, Barracuda, 2:30pm)