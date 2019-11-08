Music

Warish

Down in Flames (RidingEasy)

Reviewed by Alyssa Quiles, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

Levitation Album Reviews

Fronted by Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk, dark-surf trio Warish partners simple rhythms with lo-fi vibes on debut full-length Down in Flames. Opening tracks "Healter Skelter" and "You'll Abide" coax a drum- laden nirvana before dropping into a cacophony of fast-moving riffs on "In a Hole." The Californians wrap up the 11-track LP with the shape-shifting "Their Disguise," which begins with a single guitar, quickly builds to a steady beat, then descends to a grinding bridge. Take a Hawkish rollercoaster ride. (Sat. 9, Barracuda, 2:30pm)

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Friday ACL Fest 2019 Record Reviews
Sam Fender
Hypersonic Missiles (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Oct. 4, 2019

Friday ACL Fest 2019 Record Reviews
Fidlar
Almost Free (Record Review)

Alyssa Quiles, Oct. 4, 2019

More by Alyssa Quiles
<i>Halloween Man</i> Author Throws Horror-Themed Party
Halloween Man Author Throws Horror-Themed Party
Night of music and costumes benefits Girls Rock Austin and Out Youth

Oct. 15, 2019

ACL Live Review: Lany
Lany
Malibu tears at an Austin sunset

Oct. 14, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Warish

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Skyzoo, Elzhi, Landon Wordswell, 60 East, Philmore Greene, DJ Chip Deville, Nick X Cruz, Ruler Why?
at Flamingo Cantina
Blue Corn Music HAAM benefit w/ Grupo Fantasma, Ruthie Foster, Roger Blevins, Gary Nicholson, Two High String Band, Rebecca Loebe, Adam & Chris Carroll, Jeff Plankenhorn, Rich Brotherton at The 04 Center
The Sadies
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  