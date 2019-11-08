The Coathangers
The Devil You Know (Suicide Squeeze)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019
Thirteen years and six studio albums in, the Coathangers expertly entwine their raw punk edge and tight melodies with the respectively bright and blistering vocal interplay between Julia Kugel and Stephanie Luke. The Atlanta trio attacks head-on ("F the NRA"), but behind a bite that isn't bitter as much as galvanizing. The calamity of "Crimson Telephone" and jumping riffs of "Memories" run raw, while the disillusion of "Last Call" sets up the pitched hoarder anthem "Stasher" and the brooding sink into closer "Lithium." The Devil You Know: smart, joyous rage for our times. (Sat. 9, Barracuda, 12:15am)