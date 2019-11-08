Music

Reviewed by Elise Barbin, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

In addition to the Zeppelin-esque naming convention, 3 denotes these Memphis ladies' debut as a trio – a downshift from a fourpiece. Clocking in at just half an hour, their third LP streamlines sonically, but the bulldozing remains. Subliminally, the aura of fellow weirdo Southern punks the B-52s and Pylon still rubs off in the details: off-kilter guitar lines embellished by the whirrs and beeps of the synthesizer, and a sturdy monotone drone transmitting tales of the ever-present scrutiny that looms over life as a woman. (Fri. 8, Hotel Vegas, 1am)

***

