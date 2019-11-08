Ioanna Gika
Thalassa (Sargent House)
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019
Stepping out from L.A. dream rockers Io Echo, Ioana Gika's solo debut emphasizes her stunning, versatile, dramatic singing. The dark synth pulse of opener "Roseate," driving mad as Gika trills into an effervescent falsetto, sets a tension that flows throughout. The title track, named for an Ancient Greek sea divinity, harnesses beauty and terror in equal measure. Likewise, the slow spiral of "New Geometry" calculates a superbly controlled build and release, Gika's voice floating untethered against the tossing undercurrents. (Sat. 9, Central Presbyterian Church, 4 & 8:30pm)