Music

Ioanna Gika

Thalassa (Sargent House)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

Levitation Album Reviews

Stepping out from L.A. dream rockers Io Echo, Ioana Gika's solo debut emphasizes her stunning, versatile, dramatic singing. The dark synth pulse of opener "Roseate," driving mad as Gika trills into an effervescent falsetto, sets a tension that flows throughout. The title track, named for an Ancient Greek sea divinity, harnesses beauty and terror in equal measure. Likewise, the slow spiral of "New Geometry" calculates a superbly controlled build and release, Gika's voice floating untethered against the tossing undercurrents. (Sat. 9, Central Presbyterian Church, 4 & 8:30pm)

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Friday ACL Fest 2019 Record Reviews
Sam Fender
Hypersonic Missiles (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Oct. 4, 2019

Friday ACL Fest 2019 Record Reviews
Fidlar
Almost Free (Record Review)

Alyssa Quiles, Oct. 4, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Levitation Live Shot: Chelsea Wolfe, Ioanna Gika
Levitation Live Shot: Chelsea Wolfe, Ioanna Gika
Americana gothic: sinister prophecy v. angelic melancholy

Nov. 10, 2019

Levitation Live Shot: Pink Mountaintops, Ryley Walker, Christelle Bofale
Levitation Live Shot: Pink Mountaintops, Ryley Walker, Christelle Bofale
East Sixth trifecta reckons the heart of psych weekend

Nov. 8, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ioanna Gika

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Skyzoo, Elzhi, Landon Wordswell, 60 East, Philmore Greene, DJ Chip Deville, Nick X Cruz, Ruler Why?
at Flamingo Cantina
Blue Corn Music HAAM benefit w/ Grupo Fantasma, Ruthie Foster, Roger Blevins, Gary Nicholson, Two High String Band, Rebecca Loebe, Adam & Chris Carroll, Jeff Plankenhorn, Rich Brotherton at The 04 Center
The Sadies
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  