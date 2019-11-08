Music

Chelsea Wolfe

Birth of Violence (Sargent House)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

Every album in Chelsea Wolfe's decadelong career brought her closer to the extreme metal she's cited as a primary inspiration. Sixth studio LP Birth of Violence now retrenches the near-solitary aesthetic of her earliest work. Subverting expectations and cocooning after years of non-stop touring, the acoustic folk of "Be All Things" contrasts sharply with the haunted acid pop of "Dirt Universe" and the gothic psych metal of "Deranged for Rock and Roll." Central to Birth of Violence, the Northern Californian's stunning voice and insular lyrics tie everything into one clear, bewitching vision. (Sat. 9, Central Presbyterian Church, 5 & 9:30pm)

***.5

