Music

Black Mountain

Destroyer (Jagjaguwar)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

Levitation Album Reviews

Slightly obscured by hellacious feedback and battery acid fuzz, Rachel Fannan claws vocally from the dirges of the underworld in Destroyer opener "Future Shade." A guitar album at its core, the Canadians' fifth studio LP ricochets caustic distortion, assaultive power chords, and tire-skid solos. On apocalyptic epic "Horns Arising," rock sludge coalesces with robotron voicings that segue into astral noise on the final frontier of "Closer to the Edge." Welcome to the desolate wasteland of Destroyer. (Fri. 8, Mohawk, 11:45pm)

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Black Mountain
Levitating Platters
Black Mountain
IV (Record Review)

Neph Basedow, April 29, 2016

SXSW Platters
Black Mountain
In the Future (Record Review)

Dan Oko, March 14, 2008

More Music Reviews
Friday ACL Fest 2019 Record Reviews
Sam Fender
Hypersonic Missiles (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Oct. 4, 2019

Friday ACL Fest 2019 Record Reviews
Fidlar
Almost Free (Record Review)

Alyssa Quiles, Oct. 4, 2019

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Levitation Live Shot: Black Mountain, Kikagaku Moyo, Stonefield
Levitation Live Shot: Black Mountain, Kikagaku Moyo, Stonefield
Sci-fi stomp with hair blowback

Nov. 9, 2019

Billie Eilish Tapes <i>Austin City Limits</i> Debut
Billie Eilish Tapes Austin City Limits Debut
And then performs again tonight at ACL Fest weekend two

Oct. 12, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Black Mountain

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Skyzoo, Elzhi, Landon Wordswell, 60 East, Philmore Greene, DJ Chip Deville, Nick X Cruz, Ruler Why?
at Flamingo Cantina
Blue Corn Music HAAM benefit w/ Grupo Fantasma, Ruthie Foster, Roger Blevins, Gary Nicholson, Two High String Band, Rebecca Loebe, Adam & Chris Carroll, Jeff Plankenhorn, Rich Brotherton at The 04 Center
The Sadies
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  