Black Mountain
Destroyer (Jagjaguwar)
Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019
Slightly obscured by hellacious feedback and battery acid fuzz, Rachel Fannan claws vocally from the dirges of the underworld in Destroyer opener "Future Shade." A guitar album at its core, the Canadians' fifth studio LP ricochets caustic distortion, assaultive power chords, and tire-skid solos. On apocalyptic epic "Horns Arising," rock sludge coalesces with robotron voicings that segue into astral noise on the final frontier of "Closer to the Edge." Welcome to the desolate wasteland of Destroyer. (Fri. 8, Mohawk, 11:45pm)