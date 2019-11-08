Music

Allah-Las

LAHS (Mexican Summer)

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019

Levitation Album Reviews

After three releases spent in the mischievous daydream of Los Angeles, psych-surf outfit Allah-Las ventures into different sounds. Still relaxed, LAHS clouds over with less reverb, punchier drums, and – at long last – vocals at the front of the mix. "Keeping Dry" jangles fun and loose and just-held-together with Matthew Correia's tight skitter on drums. "Roco Ono" slow burns disco that grows into a foreverlasting pseudo R&B/soul bridge that almost sounds like a hip-hop sample. (Sat. 9, Empire Control Room, 5:45pm)

***.5

