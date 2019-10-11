Can't-Miss Acts for Sunday at ACL Music Festival
Including three weekend-two-only performers
Fri., Oct. 11, 2019
Weekend Two Exclusive Acts
Caroline Rose11:45am, Miller Lite stage
In the four years after I Will Not Be Afraid, Caroline Rose came into her own. The Vermont artist's first two albums skewed Americana, but last year's rollicking Loner traded twang for punchy pop. Her music now barrels through synths, organs, and bright melodies, barbed with Rose's self-deprecating sense of humor and swaggering guitar lines. – Libby Webster
Mallrat1:15pm, Vrbo stage
A self-taught producer and songwriter from Brisbane, Australia, Grace Shaw kicked off her poppy, mellow Mallrat project at age 16, following a premonition that she'd tour with beloved Australian rapper Allday. The 21-year-old's biggest hit, the saccharine "Groceries," details shopping with a crush, while new EP Driving Music delves into teenage rebellion – most notably on the beat-driven, tongue-in-cheek "When I Get My Braces Off." – Libby Webster
Robyn8pm, Honda stage
Swedish pop genius Robin Carlsson managed a 20-plus-year career by doing things her own way. Tastes change, but Robyn's always been there with a jaw-dropping voice and beats that make you want to rage until dawn. – Isa Jones
Holdover Recommendations From Weekend One
Duckwrth1:15pm, T-Mobile stage
The grandson of a Pentecostal pastor, L.A. rapper Jared Lee assembles an unhindered, far-reaching hip-hop perspective on the sly. Latest Republic Records LP The Falling Man tracks his history on "Soprano," merging intense rhythmic delivery, bouncy beats, and warped electronic production as Duckwrth. Star-studded soundtrack Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sports his hyper-n-harsh "Start a Riot." – Rachel Rascoe
Idles2pm, Honda stage
These art-punk brutarians from the English seaport town of Bristol stormed SXSW the past two years with tuneful barbarics – intelligent, obtuse, funny, complex, and above all danceable. 2018 sophomore disc Joy as an Act of Resistance lives up to its title. – Tim Stegall
Bea Miller3pm, Miller Lite stage
Riding the success of breakup anthem and 6lack-assisted single "It's Not U It's Me," Bea Miller boasts slinky runs and husked staccatos with a cheeky smirk. 2015 debut Not an Apology telegraphed grandeur, and now the New Jersey singer shows pop powerhouse potential in the skittered beat of "Feels Like Home," and transcendental ether wafting "Feel Something." – Alejandra Ramirez
Koffee3pm, T-Mobile stage
Mikayla Simpson hails from Spanish Town, Jamaica. Island sprinting icon Usain Bolt reposted a video of her tribute to him ("Legend") on his Instagram page, and the rest is history. The bracefaced 19-year-old reggae rapper/singer released debut EP Rapture in March. The 15-minute project mixes reggae and dancehall, while toasting to the rapid climb of an unexpected star. – Derek Udensi
Banks5pm, Miller Lite stage
On LP III, Jillian Banks electrifies dark, sexy R&B with co-producer BJ Burton, a Bon Iver collaborator. Calling in co-writers like Miguel, the Southern Californian inhabits the same world as Billie Eilish and the Weeknd, her romance and smolder awash in blurry low-end surges. – Christina Garcia
Caamp5pm, Vrbo stage
Born from the Midwest Appalachia of Ohio, Caamp makes do with simplistic means of a trio conjuring lamenting acoustics, honey-whiskey timbres, and tumbleweed banjos. Brimming with Americana, country, and folk on a self-titled debut and July's By & By, the group channels intimate melodies and haunting instrumentals buoyed by falsetto harmonies of soulful reverie. – Alejandra Ramirez
Kacey Musgraves6pm, American Express stage
Even before her 2016 ACL Fest appearance, Kacey Musgraves appeared set for stardom. Last year's third LP Golden Hour proved more than just the twanged-up crossover of previous Pageant Material however. The Texas style maven set her own standard of immaculate "Slow Burn" ballads and amped up "High Horse" pop beats that net the trifecta of Grammy, CMA, and ACM Album of the Year awards. – Doug Freeman
Third Eye Blind6pm, Honda stage
Masters of Nineties alternative, Third Eye Blind churned out hit after hit with "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper," and "How's It Going to Be." While their multi-platinum debut remains their claim to fame, the San Franciscans are gearing up for sixth studio album Screamer, which includes the electro-exploratory "Walk Like Kings." – Alejandra Ramirez
Check out our daily ACL coverage with previews, reviews, interviews, photos, and more.