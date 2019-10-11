Can't-Miss Acts for Sunday at ACL Music Festival

Weekend Two Exclusive Acts

Caroline Rose

In the four years after, Caroline Rose came into her own. The Vermont artist's first two albums skewed Americana, but last year's rollickingtraded twang for punchy pop. Her music now barrels through synths, organs, and bright melodies, barbed with Rose's self-deprecating sense of humor and swaggering guitar lines.

Mallrat

A self-taught producer and songwriter from Brisbane, Australia, Grace Shaw kicked off her poppy, mellow Mallrat project at age 16, following a premonition that she'd tour with beloved Australian rapper Allday. The 21-year-old's biggest hit, the saccharine "Groceries," details shopping with a crush, while new EPdelves into teenage rebellion – most notably on the beat-driven, tongue-in-cheek "When I Get My Braces Off."

Robyn

Holdover Recommendations From Weekend One

Swedish pop genius Robin Carlsson managed a 20-plus-year career by doing things her own way. Tastes change, but Robyn's always been there with a jaw-dropping voice and beats that make you want to rage until dawn.

Duckwrth

The grandson of a Pentecostal pastor, L.A. rapper Jared Lee assembles an unhindered, far-reaching hip-hop perspective on the sly. Latest Republic Records LPtracks his history on "Soprano," merging intense rhythmic delivery, bouncy beats, and warped electronic production as Duckwrth. Star-studded soundtracksports his hyper-n-harsh "Start a Riot." –

Idles

These art-punk brutarians from the English seaport town of Bristol stormed SXSW the past two years with tuneful barbarics – intelligent, obtuse, funny, complex, and above all danceable. 2018 sophomore disclives up to its title. –

Bea Miller

Riding the success of breakup anthem and 6lack-assisted single "It's Not U It's Me," Bea Miller boasts slinky runs and husked staccatos with a cheeky smirk. 2015 debuttelegraphed grandeur, and now the New Jersey singer shows pop powerhouse potential in the skittered beat of "Feels Like Home," and transcendental ether wafting "Feel Something." –

Koffee

Mikayla Simpson hails from Spanish Town, Jamaica. Island sprinting icon Usain Bolt reposted a video of her tribute to him ("Legend") on his Instagram page, and the rest is history. The bracefaced 19-year-old reggae rapper/singer released debut EPin March. The 15-minute project mixes reggae and dancehall, while toasting to the rapid climb of an unexpected star. –

Banks

On LP, Jillian Banks electrifies dark, sexy R&B with co-producer BJ Burton, a Bon Iver collaborator. Calling in co-writers like Miguel, the Southern Californian inhabits the same world as Billie Eilish and the Weeknd, her romance and smolder awash in blurry low-end surges. –

Caamp

Born from the Midwest Appalachia of Ohio, Caamp makes do with simplistic means of a trio conjuring lamenting acoustics, honey-whiskey timbres, and tumbleweed banjos. Brimming with Americana, country, and folk on a self-titled debut and July's, the group channels intimate melodies and haunting instrumentals buoyed by falsetto harmonies of soulful reverie. –

Kacey Musgraves

Even before her 2016 ACL Fest appearance, Kacey Musgraves appeared set for stardom. Last year's third LPproved more than just the twanged-up crossover of previoushowever. The Texas style maven set her own standard of immaculate "Slow Burn" ballads and amped up "High Horse" pop beats that net the trifecta of Grammy, CMA, and ACM Album of the Year awards. –

Third Eye Blind

Masters of Nineties alternative, Third Eye Blind churned out hit after hit with "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper," and "How's It Going to Be." While their multi-platinum debut remains their claim to fame, the San Franciscans are gearing up for sixth studio album, which includes the electro-exploratory "Walk Like Kings." –