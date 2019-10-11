Music

11 Local Acts to See at ACL's Second Weekend

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 11, 2019


Black Pistol Fire (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

School of Rock

Fri. & Sun., 12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits
The kids are alright.

Jane Ellen Bryant

Fri., 1pm, Tito’s stage
Credible pop singer-songwriter, à la Jenny Lewis, with major potential because all the singles sound like hits.

Black Pistol Fire

Fri., 3:00pm, Miller Lite stage
High-flying daredevil rhythm & blues rock made by guitar-n-drums blood brothers.

Barton Hills Choir

Sat., 11:30am, Austin Kiddie Limits
The kiddos from Barton Hills Elementary harmonize on a repertoire including Muse, the Flaming Lips, and the Grateful Dead.

Blackillac

Sat., 11:45am, Vrbo stage
Southern rap with engaging wordplay and off-the-charts charisma fueled by two of ATX's best homegrown rhymers: Phranchyze and Zeale.


Abhi the Nomad (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Wesley Bray & the Disciples of Joy

Sat., 11:45am, Tito’s stage
A family band using up-tempo rock, blues, and funk to lift the Lord on high.

Abhi the Nomad

Sat., 12:45pm, Tito’s stage
Indie rapper/producer capable of silky hooks and societal take-downs. New song-set Modern Trash zeros in on global waste and decay.

Dayglow

Sat., 3pm, BMI stage
The recordings of 20-year-old recent UT dropout Sloan Struble sound like MGMT for the 2019 bedroom pop set.

Gary Clark Jr.

Sat., 6pm, American Express stage
After long bearing the cross of "blues savior," Austin's homegrown guitar stunner now grows increasingly protean and political.

Kady Rain

Sun., 11:45am, Vrbo stage
Hyper-catchy pop with lyrics both puerile and intelligent – wrapped in a kaleidoscopic, candy-coated aesthetic.

Ley Line

Sun., 12:45pm, Tito’s stage
Earthy global groovers who enchant with four multilingual vocalists, acoustic instruments, and uplifting rhythms.

