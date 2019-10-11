11 Local Acts to See at ACL's Second Weekend

School of Rock

The kids are alright.

Jane Ellen Bryant

Credible pop singer-songwriter, à la Jenny Lewis, with major potential because all the singles sound like hits.

Black Pistol Fire

High-flying daredevil rhythm & blues rock made by guitar-n-drums blood brothers.

Barton Hills Choir

The kiddos from Barton Hills Elementary harmonize on a repertoire including Muse, the Flaming Lips, and the Grateful Dead.

Blackillac

Southern rap with engaging wordplay and off-the-charts charisma fueled by two of ATX's best homegrown rhymers: Phranchyze and Zeale.

Wesley Bray & the Disciples of Joy

A family band using up-tempo rock, blues, and funk to lift the Lord on high.

Abhi the Nomad

Indie rapper/producer capable of silky hooks and societal take-downs. New song-setzeros in on global waste and decay.

Dayglow

The recordings of 20-year-old recent UT dropout Sloan Struble sound like MGMT for the 2019 bedroom pop set.

Gary Clark Jr.

After long bearing the cross of "blues savior," Austin's homegrown guitar stunner now grows increasingly protean and political.

Kady Rain

Hyper-catchy pop with lyrics both puerile and intelligent – wrapped in a kaleidoscopic, candy-coated aesthetic.

Ley Line

Earthy global groovers who enchant with four multilingual vocalists, acoustic instruments, and uplifting rhythms.